Channi meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Sidhu ‘to return to work soon’

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday met AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting, which took place in the presence of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, went on for over two hours.

Meanwhile, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continued to stay away from party activities. Sources said he would return to work soon.

“He went to Lakhimpur Kheri on Congress programme. He also went to attend the AICC meeting in Delhi. But it appeared that people were still not happy. They want to see him in PPCC. He will be there soon,” said a leader privy to discussions.

Sidhu, it is learnt, is adamant on replacement of Advocate General A P S Deol. He had raised the issue at Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s AICC meeting as well.

It remains to be seen whether the AG would be replaced or not.

Sources said Channi and Chaudhary had a meeting with Venugopal first. Later, all three went to meet Rahul.

Sources also said that Rahul discussed the possible impact of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh allying with BJP and the Congress strategy to counter that.

He is learnt to have discussed the main issues that confront Congress after the transition from Amarinder to Channi.