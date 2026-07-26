From Corridors of Power: When camera was unkind to Channi, and Sisodia faced questions at Jantar Mantar

The grapevine has it that an embarrassed Channi later flagged the memes to senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, complaining that they were being circulated to make him a laughing stock. (File images)
Sometimes cameras can leave even seasoned politicians red-faced. Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi learnt that the hard way outside Parliament this week. As Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stood chatting with senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, Channi lingered around, evidently hoping to catch the attention of the brother-sister duo. The conversation continued. So did Channi’s wait, who was seen pacing in the background. Before long, the visuals had escaped television screens and found a second life as memes. Congress circles were quick to join the dots. The awkward optics came days after Channi publicly differed with Rahul Gandhi over the decision to continue Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab Congress president. The grapevine has it that an embarrassed Channi later flagged the memes to senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, complaining that they were being circulated to make him a laughing stock.
When Barnala showed uncomfortable mirror to AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party found itself battling an optics problem of its own making this week. While its leaders were taking on the Centre over the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the conversation in Punjab had already shifted to Barnala. Videos of Punjab Police resorting to a lathi-charge on protesting sanitation workers gave a handle to the Opposition to take on AAP. The government took some time to make amends. A DSP was suspended after the incident sparked outrage. The damage-control exercise was proof enough to signal that the government had read the public mood. But by then, the visuals had travelled far beyond Barnala.
For a party that has built much of its politics around questioning the Centre on issues of civil liberties and the right to protest, the Barnala episode made for uncomfortable comparisons. After all, the toughest questions are often the ones that echo your own arguments back at you.
When Baghel schooled Randhawa
Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa found himself at the receiving end of an unusual lesson in party discipline recently. And the tutor, party insiders say, was none other than AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel.
The exchange, according to those privy to it, was brief but pointed. Baghel is learnt to have reminded Randhawa that he himself serves as the Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, a position that requires him to enforce discipline and keep factionalism in check. “If you expect discipline from others, why are you fuelling indiscipline in your own state now?” was the essence of the message, sources said.
The reported dressing down comes at a time when the Punjab Congress is struggling to project unity after differences surfaced over the continuation of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the state party chief. For Randhawa, party insiders quip, there was little room for a rejoinder. After all, it is difficult to argue with a lesson drawn from one’s own report card.
Sisodia and unforgiving Gen Z
AAP leader Manish Sisodia arrived at Jantar Mantar expecting to join a familiar chorus seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. But Gen Z had a different script ready. As the AAP leader reached the protest site after the political heat over the NEET controversy, and before he could turn the spotlight towards the Centre, the crowd turned it back on him. He was questioned about paper leaks in Punjab. From amid the gathering came queries about the pharmacy paper leak, forcing the former Delhi deputy chief minister to confront uncomfortable questions closer home.
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The moment was quickly captured by cameras. A leader who had come to stand with protesting students found himself facing the very questions that politicians usually prefer to avoid. Gen Z, it appeared, wanted answers from everyone.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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