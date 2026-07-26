From Corridors of Power: When camera was unkind to Channi, and Sisodia faced questions at Jantar Mantar

Sometimes cameras can leave even seasoned politicians red-faced. Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi learnt that the hard way outside Parliament this week. As Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stood chatting with senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, Channi lingered around, evidently hoping to catch the attention of the brother-sister duo. The conversation continued. So did Channi’s wait, who was seen pacing in the background. Before long, the visuals had escaped television screens and found a second life as memes. Congress circles were quick to join the dots. The awkward optics came days after Channi publicly differed with Rahul Gandhi over the decision to continue Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab Congress president. The grapevine has it that an embarrassed Channi later flagged the memes to senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, complaining that they were being circulated to make him a laughing stock.

When Barnala showed uncomfortable mirror to AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party found itself battling an optics problem of its own making this week. While its leaders were taking on the Centre over the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the conversation in Punjab had already shifted to Barnala. Videos of Punjab Police resorting to a lathi-charge on protesting sanitation workers gave a handle to the Opposition to take on AAP. The government took some time to make amends. A DSP was suspended after the incident sparked outrage. The damage-control exercise was proof enough to signal that the government had read the public mood. But by then, the visuals had travelled far beyond Barnala.

For a party that has built much of its politics around questioning the Centre on issues of civil liberties and the right to protest, the Barnala episode made for uncomfortable comparisons. After all, the toughest questions are often the ones that echo your own arguments back at you.

When Baghel schooled Randhawa

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa found himself at the receiving end of an unusual lesson in party discipline recently. And the tutor, party insiders say, was none other than AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel.

The exchange, according to those privy to it, was brief but pointed. Baghel is learnt to have reminded Randhawa that he himself serves as the Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, a position that requires him to enforce discipline and keep factionalism in check. “If you expect discipline from others, why are you fuelling indiscipline in your own state now?” was the essence of the message, sources said.

The reported dressing down comes at a time when the Punjab Congress is struggling to project unity after differences surfaced over the continuation of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the state party chief. For Randhawa, party insiders quip, there was little room for a rejoinder. After all, it is difficult to argue with a lesson drawn from one’s own report card.

Sisodia and unforgiving Gen Z

AAP leader Manish Sisodia arrived at Jantar Mantar expecting to join a familiar chorus seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. But Gen Z had a different script ready. As the AAP leader reached the protest site after the political heat over the NEET controversy, and before he could turn the spotlight towards the Centre, the crowd turned it back on him. He was questioned about paper leaks in Punjab. From amid the gathering came queries about the pharmacy paper leak, forcing the former Delhi deputy chief minister to confront uncomfortable questions closer home.

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The moment was quickly captured by cameras. A leader who had come to stand with protesting students found himself facing the very questions that politicians usually prefer to avoid. Gen Z, it appeared, wanted answers from everyone.