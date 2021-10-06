‘He should wear better clothes’: Channi on Kejriwal; Delhi CM asks him to focus on poll promises

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not wearing “better clothes”, the latter replied Wednesday and advised him to concentrate on fulfilling poll promises.

In an interview with a TV Channel, Channi had said that although Kejriwal earns Rs 2.5 lakh as salary, he does not wear better clothes. Answering a question on Kejriwal’s statements that Punjab Congress was in a mess, Channi said someone should give Rs 5,000 to Kejriwal to wear proper clothes. “Someone give him money, at least he will be able to get good clothes tailored. Does he not have a suit-boot? He earns Rs 2.5 lakh as salary, he should at least have some good clothes,” Channi was heard telling the interviewer.

चन्नी साहिब, आपको मेरे कपड़े पसंद नहीं। कोई बात नहीं। जनता को पसंद हैं कपड़े छोड़ो। ये वादे कब पूरे करोगे? 1. हर बेरोज़गार को रोज़गार कब दोगे 2. किसानों के क़र्ज़े कब माफ़ करोगे 3. बेअदबी के दोषियों को जेल क्यों नहीं भेजते 4. दागी मंत्रियों, MLA और अफ़सरों पर ऐक्शन कब लोगे https://t.co/EKw2rd8qdB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2021

In response, Kejriwal said, “Channi sahib apko mere kapde pasand nahi. Koi baat nahi. Janata ko pasand hai (It’s okay if you don’t like my clothes, the public likes them).”

He in turn asked Channi to drop the topic of clothes and focus on fulfilling the promises made like jobs to each unemployed person in the state, waiving off loans of farmers, punishing the accused in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case and taking action against tainted ministers and officials.