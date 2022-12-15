Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal asks what misconduct, senior officer says he was a whistleblower

AMID a war of words that has broken over the repatriation of Punjab cadre IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal to the state, the former SSP of Chandigarh on Wednesday said that he was not aware of any charges of “misconduct” levelled against him even as a top Punjab officer said their inquiry had found that he was a whistleblower.

Talking to The Indian Express, Chahal, who was repatriated prematurely two days ago said, “I am not aware of any such charges of misconduct. Nobody told me anything. I am learning about these charges only today,” he said after responding to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stating that the Chandigarh administration had sought a panel from the Punjab government.

As the controversy over his repatriation turns murkier, with CM and Governor engaging in a “war of letters,” sources in the Punjab government told The Indian Express that the Governor had spoken to Chief Secretary VK Janjua about Chahal.

“He had asked for a panel verbally. It was not sought in writing. The Governor was told that Chahal was due for his promotion in the state and he would soon be called back. We thought the matter ended there. But after a few days, he was repatriated prematurely,” said a highly places source in the government.

He added that the Chief Minister was briefed about it that the UT administration was alleging that Chahal was facing allegations of helping a certain party in a dispute.

“However, since no inquiry was initiated by the UT administration against Chahal, it was believed that the matter was not serious. We believe there is a source report given by an intelligence agency which is the basis of the complaint against him. But officers are not shifted on the basis of allegations. These allegations are to be investigated and then action has to be taken. There is certainly a conflict in this case. Otherwise, how come a police officer, who was earlier handed so many appreciation letters, was suddenly ousted so unceremoniously,” said a senior official.

“If the matter was serious, then the governor would have handed us report of an inquiry. That was not done. Also, the Punjab government has enquired into the matter, and it is learnt that Chahal was a whistleblower in a purchase scam and a recruitment scam. It is a matter of time that these two scams would be out in public domain and everything will be clear,” said a senior official of the government.

Earlier, during the day, Governor had responded to a letter written by CM Mann. The latter had written to the Governor that he had not asked for a panel of IPS officers from Punjab. The Governor, in his reply, stated that the UT administration had sought a panel, not once, but more number of times.