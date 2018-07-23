Accidents occur due to bad engineering, not due to lack of law enforcement: Traffic Advisor Navdeep Asija

“Police with the best of their enforcement can achieve limited result, unless and until road geometrics as per the need of the user can be improved upon.” “Police with the best of their enforcement can achieve limited result, unless and until road geometrics as per the need of the user can be improved upon.”

Why was the study required?

Present enforcement strategies are very labour-intensive and scientific approach is an answer to it. So far, we were giving intuition and judgment- based treatment to the problem in the case of traffic management and road safety. Modern way is to adopt rational style than following pragmatic approach. It is like first diagnose the problem, understand the issue and then take corrective actions. It helps optimise the efforts and better results are possible.

All developed nations used this approach to solve their problems through better diagnosis.

Rather than working for the entire district, we know now critical roads are Ambala Zirakpur, airport road and Ropar-Kurali 32 points on all these roads only.

What are the problem areas as per the study?

In most of the identified accident-prone areas, it is found that accidents are occurring not because of the lack of enforcement but due to bad engineering. Police with the best of their enforcement can achieve limited result, unless and until road geometrics as per the need of the user can be improved upon.

What do the findings denote?

The majority of the district crashes are reported on national highways which is 81 per cent of the total which indicated that highway crossings through the district are very unsafe, required the immediate attention of national highways.

According to the analysis, who do you feel are most vulnerable?

If we see, police station-wise, 45 per cent of the total deaths are reported in three police stations, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru. Again all fatalities in these police stations are reported on Ambala-Zirakpur National Highway. We examined and found all such locations involved pedestrian and passengers waiting for buses. Certainly, all these highways when crossing city limits become very unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists. We will tie up with NHAI to take up necessary improvements at the earliest.

Airport Road is another accident-prone area where accidents are reported frequently. What can be done?

Airport Road certainly has become one of the main accident-prone stretches. Out of 32 black spots, four are reported on this road only, including one in front of Sohana Gurdwara where the majority of the pedestrians cross road every day and they don’t have safe footpath.

Traffic lights at this twin junction are also not synchronised. Such basic blunders are taking the lives of many innocents. Enforcement has a little role to play.

