Punjab: Chandigarh reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, three new cases in Mohali

Chandigarh recorded four new Covid cases on Friday, taking the case tally to 65,172 cases. The total number of active cases now stands at 34, the average number of positive cases in the last seven days being 4 and the positivity rate being 0.17 per cent.

The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 2,560. A total of 8,136 people were vaccinated Friday as part of the vaccination drive.

Three cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Mohali district Friday, taking the total number of cases to 68,690 with 43 active. No death was reported due to the infection. The district had so far reported a total of 1,061 deaths.

The DC said nine patients were discharged from hospitals or home isolation after recovery. He added that a total of 67,586 patients had recovered from the infection in the district

Meanwhile, no new Covid cases, nor any Covid deaths were reported in Panchkula on Friday. The active cases tally — which had started rising in March, soared above the 2,500-mark on April 23 before starting to slowly decline, falling below 100 for the first time in four months on June 21 — was 15 Friday.

The recovery rate of the district has remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for the past month and half.

A total of 40,400 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,710 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 377 people in total have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 4,25,571 tests so far, with 1,065 samples being collected on Thursday. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.0 per cent Friday.