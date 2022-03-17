CorBEvax vaccine: Tricity begins vaccination for 12-14 year group

The Tricity began the vaccination drive for the 12 to 14 year age group on Wednesday.

Chandiagrh: 37 children receive first dose of CorBEvax

Covid vaccination for the 12 to 14 age group was launched in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Thirty-seven children were administered the CorBEvax vaccine.

The targeted population of this age group is 45,000 As per the guidelines of the health department, the child should not be less than 12 years of age on the date of vaccination. Beneficiaries can get themselves registered on the Co-WIN App and also on site. Adequate doses of CorBEvax vaccine have already been received by the health department of the Chandigarh Administration.

According to Dr Suman Singh, on the first day of the drive, 37 children received the first dose of the vaccine. The number, she says, was low because of exams and also those who were Covid positive, cannot take the vaccine for another three months.

The health department has issued a clarification saying that the precaution dose will be administered only to people above 60.

Panchkula: Only 60 children jabbed

Although the local Health Department had planned to conduct vaccination for children aged 12-14 at 11 health centres across the district on Wednesday, only 60 children were vaccinated on the first day of the drive. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya inaugurated the vaccination drive at PHC Kot.

Around 25,000 in the target age group will be administered the Corbevax vaccine. According to the health department, tomorrow onwards three centres in urban areas will be earmarked for exclusive administration of the Corbevax vaccine for children.

Dr Meenu Sasan, District Immunisation Officer, said they purposely avoided conducting vaccination at other centres since other vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield – were already being distributed for those above 15. She said that the various vaccines may lead to confusion.

A total of nine centres will run to administer the Corbevax vaccine on Thursday. Only two centres – Sector 12A dispensary, PHC Pinjore – will witness vaccination of those above 15.

The district’s current stock of Corbevax, as per the Health Department, stands at 10,000.

Mohali: Target of 43, 080 children

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for 12 to 14-year-olds started in the district on Wednesday in various government health institutions across the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that they have a target of 43,080 children to be vaccinated in this age group. She said that separate vaccination centres have been set up for this age group to avoid any confusion. Dr Kaur added that any boy or girl between 12 to 14 years can go to the government vaccination centres with valid identity proof to get vaccinated.

Emphasising complete vaccination, the civil surgeon said that every beneficiary should be vaccinated as soon as possible so that all children build a strong immunity to the virus. She added that the vaccine is completely safe and everyone should get it without any fear.