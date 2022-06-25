Chandigarh: Most hospitalisations due to co-morbid illnesses rather than Covid-19, say doctors

THE last one week has seen a steady rise in hospitalisation numbers in Chandigarh, with the average occupancy of Covid beds with oxygen in government hospitals between 15 and 23, and the number of people on ventilators between one and four.

On June 24, 22 people were hospitalised, with four on a ventilator; on June 23, 18 Covid beds with oxygen were occupied, with five on a ventilator; on June 22, 23 people were hospitalised, with three on a ventilator; and on June 21, 20 were admitted to the Covid wards, with three on a ventilator.

Prof Ashutosh N Aggarwal, head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, PGI, says most admissions are primarily due to co-morbid illnesses rather than COVID-19 per se. “Very few patients are requiring mechanical ventilation. Both COVID-19 pneumonia and underlying medical conditions contribute to clinical worsening and respiratory failure in such cases,” says Prof Aggarwal.

Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, says that many people who are Covid positive and don’t have very severe symptoms choose to home isolate, and most hospital admissions are of people who do not have a place at home to isolate or have co-morbidities and need monitoring. “We urge people to seek immediate medical advice and attention in case they have diabetes, heart disease, lung infections etc,” says Dr Singh.

Dr Sudhir Garg, Medical Superintendent, GMCH-32, says that the hospital has been monitoring the current Covid situation closely, and as per data, 50 per cent admitted to the hospital with Covid have comorbidities.

Prof G D Puri, Dean and head of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, PGI, says that Covid cases have been on a rise for more than a month at a steady level. “People were either not testing or testing at home with rapid antigen test and not reporting. Only now it has become apparent as patients coming for non-Covid diseases to the hospital are turning positive. People are travelling and guards are down.”

Prof Puri adds that fortunately people are immunised so Covid is mild in these people and the third or booster dose should be taken if the second dose was taken more than six months ago.

On whether further boosters should be taken every six months, Prof Puri says there is no final word of evidence as yet. “But vulnerable patients like cancer patients, patients on immunosuppressant drugs, diabetes, and other comorbidities must take full precautions and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

Symptoms, he adds, mostly are fever and upper respiratory symptoms like nasal congestion, and sore throat, usually short-lasting but the high-risk group, with comorbidities needs to consult their physician for any specific treatment/ antivirals drugs in early-stage to prevent deterioration. “Mild or severe, we still don’t know the long-term effects of Covid on the body, only time will tell. Do live life, with caution and changed behaviour. Teach hygiene and precautions to everyone and all should be fully vaccinated with one booster at least. The next one month\six weeks are crucial for non-Covid patients visiting hospitals. The question that we need to ask is should we have Covid wards within special treatment areas? Can we build hospitals with more space and more ventilation to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases?”

Chandigarh records 96 new cases

Chandigarh Friday recorded 96 new positive cases, with the average number of positive cases in the last seven days being 65 and the positivity rate in the last one week being 5.59. The active cases are 458. As many as 1,657 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.