Punjab CEO unveils poll mascot Shera

In a bid to spread voter awareness among voters on the importance of their votes ahead of Punjab Assembly elections 2022 in a creative manner, the office of Punjab Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday unveiled its poll mascot Shera depicting a lion through a Facebook live event.

On this occasion, five persons with disabilities were specially invited as guests of honour.

Speaking on the launch, Punjab CEO S Karuna Raju said that dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, the election mascot represents the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. Promoted under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) project, the mascot aims to increase voter awareness and participation in the elections to increase voter turnout and promote ethical voting.

As part of the SVEEP plan, posters, effigies and big-sized cut-outs will be used of Shera, besides disseminating voter awareness messages on social media. This will in particular strike a chord with youth.

Raju said that voter awareness campaign has been conceived and executed keeping in mind the culture of Punjab and preferences of voters. Giving an instance, he said that nukkad nataks and performances of theatre artistes enacting as ‘Bhands’ are widely shown across Punjab to establish strong connect with voters.

A special feedback drive headed by SVEEP consultant Manpreet Aneja was undertaken to gauge preferences of voters and as per the feedback received, the mascot was developed by Jasvinder Singh and Rahul Attreja, the designers engaged from C-DAC, Mohali, for the SVEEP project.