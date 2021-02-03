Punjab’s first central water treatment plant starts drinking water supply to 85 Moga villages

Set up with the assistance of the World Bank for Rs 232 crore, Punjab’s first ‘Central Water Treatment Plant’ has started supply of clean drinking water in 85 villages of Moga district.

The Punjab government, with the help of World Bank has set up this plant at village Daudhar of Moga. Under this project, 21.52 cusecs of water per second (50 MLD) is being treated from Abohar Canal Branch, which is being supplied further to the people of 85 villages through underground pipes.

With this project, more than 4.50 lakh people are being covered for 24 hours of safe drinking water to their homes. These 85 villages include one village of Moga-1, 47 villages of Baghapurana and 37 villages of Nihal Singh Wala. The project has been developed by the company Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The company is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the project for the next 10 years.

Gurmel Singh of village Daudhar and Aman Maini of village Lopon said that the water in this area had become very poisonous.

Groundwater contained large amounts of uranium due to which it was no longer drinkable. Due to the scarcity of water, people started getting various diseases. With the commencement of this project, not only will these deadly diseases be eradicated, but the water shortage problem has also been solved.

Paramjit Kaur of Badhni Khurd village and Karamjit Kaur of Rania village said that now their houses were getting adequate water supply. Komal Preet Kaur from village Badhni Kalan, said that the project also provided employment opportunities to the youths of the area. 161 water tanks have been constructed in the above villages to supply pure water to the households. 332 km of pipes have been installed to cover the entire area.