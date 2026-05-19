Casteist slur or routine form?: National SC panel issues notice to Punjab census director, seeks report

Navjot Khosa, Director of Census Operations, Punjab, said that the Census document handed over to the enumerators has been in use since 1950.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhMay 19, 2026 04:43 PM IST
Punjab caste censusThe National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked the director of census operations, Punjab, to submit an action-taken report against those responsible for the casteist words creeping into the document. (Image generated using AI)
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The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the director of census operations, Punjab, to submit an action-taken report within 15 days on a complaint alleging the use of “casteist words” in official lists prepared for the upcoming Census exercise.

In a notice dated May 14, the NCSC has taken cognisance of a representation received from Hardeep Singh Gill, vice-chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis. The complaint, dated May 6, pertains to the inclusion of allegedly derogatory caste references in documents meant for census operations.

The commission has asked the director to submit an action-taken report against those responsible for these words creeping into the document.

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Navjot Khosa, Director of Census Operations, Punjab, said that they have received the notice and have been given a fortnight to reply. “The proforma we have given to the enumerators is in use since 1950. There are 39 castes in Punjab. The proforma is meant to ask the people about their castes. It is not being used as a slur. The caste-based Census is conducted to formulate policies for the welfare of different castes. This is being made an issue unnecessarily,” she said.

She added, “There is nothing new. This proforma was in practice even in the 2011 Census. No new caste had been added. This was provided for by a constitutional order by the President of India. We have held meetings with various departments to clarify the message to all.”

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The notice issued by Deputy Director Dr R Stalin states that the Commission has decided to “investigate/inquire” into the matter under Article 338 of the Constitution of India. It has asked the director, Directorate of Census Operations, Punjab, to furnish details of action taken, including FIRs, arrests, charge sheets, and compensation provided, if any, in a prescribed tabular format.

A similar communication has been sent to the principal secretary, Punjab department of social justice and empowerment.

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The NCSC has warned that failure to respond within the stipulated 15 days could lead to the Commission exercising powers of a civil court, including issuing summons for personal appearance.

The development comes ahead of the next decennial Census, which is expected to involve a detailed enumeration of castes following demands from various political parties and communities for a comprehensive caste census. Punjab, with its significant Dalit population and history of caste-related assertions, remains sensitive to any perceived caste-based slurs in official documentation.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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