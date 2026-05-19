Casteist slur or routine form?: National SC panel issues notice to Punjab census director, seeks report

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked the director of census operations, Punjab, to submit an action-taken report against those responsible for the casteist words creeping into the document. (Image generated using AI)

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the director of census operations, Punjab, to submit an action-taken report within 15 days on a complaint alleging the use of “casteist words” in official lists prepared for the upcoming Census exercise.

In a notice dated May 14, the NCSC has taken cognisance of a representation received from Hardeep Singh Gill, vice-chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis. The complaint, dated May 6, pertains to the inclusion of allegedly derogatory caste references in documents meant for census operations.

The commission has asked the director to submit an action-taken report against those responsible for these words creeping into the document.