Punjab man booked for celebratory firing at a wedding

Mohali district police Saturday booked a man in Punjab for celebratory firing in Nayagaon after the video clip of the incident went viral on social media. The video showed the man firing gunshots in the air at a wedding function, police said.

“We verified the video and identified the accused following which the case was registered,” a police officer added.

The man is yet to be arrested, he said.

The officer said that the case was registered under sections 25(9), 27 of the Arms Act and section 336 (Whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Punjab government had issued orders to register cases against people for public display of weapons of celebratory firing to stem the growing gun culture in the state.