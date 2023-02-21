scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Punjab: CBI raids houses of 2 SKM leaders in connection to multi-crore FCI scam

At Harinder Singh’s house, CBI officials carried out the raid from Tuesday morning till evening and took away a few documents as well.

cbi raidsThe CBI lodged an FIR in this connection last month. (File)
Listen to this article
Punjab: CBI raids houses of 2 SKM leaders in connection to multi-crore FCI scam
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Tuesday condemned recent CBI raids at the houses of two of its leaders. The central agency carried out raids at the residences of BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal in Ludhiana and Indian Farmers Association president Satnam Singh Behru in Patiala. The raids were conducted as part of an investigation into the multi-crore food procurement scam in the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

It has been alleged that corrupt FCI officials procured inferior-quality grains in lieu of bribes from traders.

The CBI lodged an FIR in this connection last month.

At Harinder Singh’s house, CBI officials carried out the raid from Tuesday morning till evening and took away a few documents as well. His father Ajmer Singh Lakhowal, who had formed the BKU (Lakhowal), was the Punjab Mandi board chairman during the SAD-BJP government regime of 2012-2017. Ajmer is inactive these days owing to health issues. Both BKU (Lakhowal) and Indian Farmers Association are constituent members of the SKM.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...

“Lakhowal is a wheat-growing farmer and has no rice mill… Behru is a small farmer who lives in a Patiala village. Hence we are surprised… on what parameters has the CBI targeted them? We fully condemn these search operations,” said Dr Darshan Pal, a member of the SKM’s coordination committee.

He further said, “We will protest over our pending demands outside Parliament on March 20, where we will highlight this issue as well… the government is intentionally targeting SKM leaders to weaken our unity… However, we will fight back more aggressively.”

Sources revealed that Ajmer Singh’s petrol pump in Samrala, his ancestral house in Lakhowal village (both places in Ludhiana), and his son Harinder Singh’s Mohali-based house were raided. They added that Harinder Singh wasn’t present at the house when the CBI teams arrived.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Harinder Singh has claimed that he was being targeted for showing his support for Bandi Singh Morcha in Mohali. He added that he will continue to fight for farmer rights and human rights, and will not get intimidated by such actions.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 21:24 IST
Next Story

Three women among five of a family held in Gujarat for Nagpada murder case

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close