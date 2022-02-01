Punjab: CBI arrests IAS officer for accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Monday arrested the director of Punjab Roadways from his Sector 17 office for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The CBI, later, said that it had recovered around Rs 30 lakh in cash — Rs 2 lakh of which was part of the bribe money — from the office and Mohali residence of the arrested suspect,

Paramjit Singh, a 2014 batch IAS officer.

Investigators said that the bribe was being accepted for clearing the name of a Punjab roadways officer for promotion for which a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was constituted in January 2022.

Accused Paramjit Singh assumed the post of director of Punjab Roadways recently. Earlier, he was posted with the Punjab Technical Education department. Sources said that certain staff members in the office of Paramjit Singh are also being questioned in connection with the bribery case. They confirmed that the bribe was accepted for recommending the name of the complainant to the Principal Secretary, Transport, Government of Punjab, for a promotion.

Sources said Singh was apprehended around 11.30 am at his office on Monday.

“A case was registered against the director (an IAS officer), Punjab Roadways, Chandigarh, based on a complaint. It was alleged that the complainant was due for promotion to the rank of general manager, for which a DPC had been constituted in January 2022 and the director was a member of the said committee. It was further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 5 Lakh from the complainant for recommending his name to Principal Secretary, Transport, for promoting the complainant to the rank of general manager. It was also alleged that the bribe was negotiated and the accused agreed to accept Rs 2 Lakh from the complainant. Singh had also allegedly threatened the complainant to bear the consequences in case the said bribe amount was not paid to him,” a spokesman for CBI said.

Sources said Singh will be produced in the court of special CBI judge at District Courts, Sector 43, on Tuesday.