After row, Punjab government to remove ‘objectionable’ casteist words from drug survey forms

After the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sought a report from authorities in Punjab over the alleged use of casteist words in Census-related forms, the government has decided to delete the controversial terminology from the ongoing drug and socio-economic survey being conducted across the state.
Sources in the government said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday cleared a proposal moved by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment to remove two caste-indicative words from the survey format and replace them with the word “Valmiki”.
The Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, which is the nodal department conducting the drug and socio-economic census in Punjab, has now been asked to modify the forms accordingly. “A meeting to this effect had taken place on Tuesday. The decision was taken that these two objectionable words should be done away with if they were hurting sentiments,” a senior official said.
The controversy had erupted after the state launched its much-publicised drug and socio-economic census, an exercise aimed at mapping the extent of substance abuse and the socio-economic conditions of affected households. During the survey, objections were raised by Dalit organisations and activists over the presence of caste-linked terminology in the forms being used by enumerators.
Officials said the format being used by Punjab was originally sourced from the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.
The issue snowballed after complaints reached the NCSC and the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis. The NCSC subsequently issued notices to the Directorate of Census Operations, Punjab, and the Punjab government, seeking an action-taken report within 15 days.
The Punjab Directorate of Census Operations had maintained that the terminology was not newly introduced and had existed in earlier Census formats as well. Director of Census Operations Navjot Khosa had stated that the proforma being used dated back to 1950 and was linked to constitutionally recognised caste categories.
Story continues below this ad
Remove ‘insulting’ words: Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission
At the same time, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission also approached the NCSC, demanding the removal of what it termed “insulting and socially discriminatory” expressions from Census draft forms and online self-enumeration portals.
The row also acquired political overtones with Opposition parties and Dalit leaders accusing both the Centre and the state government of insensitivity in the handling of caste nomenclature in official documents.
Punjab’s drug and socio-economic census is among the first such state-level exercises attempting to simultaneously document patterns of drug abuse and the social profile of affected families, amid mounting political debate over the extent of the narcotics problem in the state.
Navjot Khosa, Director of Census Operations, Punjab, said, “The Directorate of Census, Punjab, is fully committed to conducting the census strictly in accordance with the law, upholding the highest standards of sensitivity, transparency, and inclusivity. “
Story continues below this ad
“Any grievance that has come to our knowledge has been promptly taken up with the nodal department of Census, that is, the Department of Local Government, Punjab, and the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, Punjab, for necessary action and addressing the issue with due attention to ensure public trust,” Khosa added.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More