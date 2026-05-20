After row, Punjab government to remove ‘objectionable’ casteist words from drug survey forms

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, the nodal department conducting the drug and socio-economic census in Punjab, has been asked to modify the forms. (Representational image)

After the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sought a report from authorities in Punjab over the alleged use of casteist words in Census-related forms, the government has decided to delete the controversial terminology from the ongoing drug and socio-economic survey being conducted across the state.

Sources in the government said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday cleared a proposal moved by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment to remove two caste-indicative words from the survey format and replace them with the word “Valmiki”.

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, which is the nodal department conducting the drug and socio-economic census in Punjab, has now been asked to modify the forms accordingly. “A meeting to this effect had taken place on Tuesday. The decision was taken that these two objectionable words should be done away with if they were hurting sentiments,” a senior official said.