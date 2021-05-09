Punjab: Capt Amarinder seeks Beas Dera’s support in Covid fight

Family members console each other before cremation of a person who died of COVID-19, in Jalandhar, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Two days after Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa suggested in the meeting of party MPs to rope in religious sects, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday sought the support of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas in the state’s fight against Covid, while directing all DCs to closely coordinate with authorised representatives in various branches of the Satsang in this regard.

In a letter to the Satsang chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the Chief Minister has urged him to make all branches available with the Satsang for the treatment of Covid patients, with attendants deputed for the purpose.

He also requested Dhillon to extend help in the form of medicines and other relief material for Covid affected persons across the state, a government statement said.