Punjab: Capt Chanan Singh Sidhu denies meeting Justice Ranjit Singh, Sukhpal Khaira

Sukhbir Singh Badal.(Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/File) Sukhbir Singh Badal.(Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

Capt Chanan Singh Sidhu, who has been accused by SAD chief Sukhbir Badal of hosting meetings where AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira, Justice Ranjit Singh were present along with registrar of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission and radical Sikh leaders, Wednesday debunked the allegations calling them “fabricated lies”.

At a press conference here, Sidhu said Sukhbir was concocting stories. “I never met Justice Ranjit Singh and am only conversant with him through media. The same is with Sukhpal Singh Khaira whom I have never met,” he said.

