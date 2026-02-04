Punjab to cover cancer treatment up to Rs 10 lakh under CM Sehat Yojana, says Dr Balbir Singh

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the state-of-the-art cancer institutes at Sangrur and New Chandigarh have emerged as major assets for Punjab, providing world-class and advanced cancer care within the state. “These facilities have ended the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment,” he said.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMohaliUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 11:13 AM IST
cancer, cancer treatment, immunotherapy,Dr Singh said that the two institutes together have a capacity of 450 beds -- 150 at Sangrur and 300 at New Chandigarh -- bringing new hope to thousands of cancer patients.
In a major relief to cancer patients, Punjab Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research Minister Dr Balbir Singh Tuesday announced that cancer treatment costing up to Rs 10 lakh will now be covered under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana. The announcement was made while observing World Cancer Day at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh.

Dr Singh said that the two institutes together have a capacity of 450 beds — 150 at Sangrur and 300 at New Chandigarh — bringing new hope to thousands of cancer patients. He urged patients not to panic after diagnosis but to fight the disease with strong willpower and a positive mindset.

Referring to the “Little Warriors” battling blood cancer, the minister said, “A strong desire to live and positive thinking can defeat even the deadliest diseases.” He cut a cake with the young patients and applauded their confidence during an inspiring ramp walk.

Emphasising prevention, Dr Singh said a healthy lifestyle, nutritious diet and awareness are the strongest weapons against cancer. He advised people to avoid packed foods, refined oils and fried items, and to abstain from tobacco, smoking and alcohol. He added that around 1.75 lakh people participate daily in yoga sessions under ‘CM di Yogshala’ across Punjab.

Recalling the past, the minister said that cancer patients from Malwa once depended on the “cancer train” to Rajasthan, but Punjab now attracts patients even from neighbouring states. He said the institutes will operate on a hub-and-spoke model, connecting district hospitals through telemedicine and supporting Day Care Cancer Centres in all 23 districts.

Dr Ashish Gulia, director of the hospital, thanked the Punjab government and the Department of Atomic Energy for their support, stating that comprehensive cancer care is being provided at nominal rates.

On the occasion, staff members and competition winners were honoured, and a free cancer diagnosis camp was organised.

