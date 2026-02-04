Punjab to cover cancer treatment up to Rs 10 lakh under CM Sehat Yojana, says Dr Balbir Singh

Dr Singh said that the two institutes together have a capacity of 450 beds -- 150 at Sangrur and 300 at New Chandigarh -- bringing new hope to thousands of cancer patients.

In a major relief to cancer patients, Punjab Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research Minister Dr Balbir Singh Tuesday announced that cancer treatment costing up to Rs 10 lakh will now be covered under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana. The announcement was made while observing World Cancer Day at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the state-of-the-art cancer institutes at Sangrur and New Chandigarh have emerged as major assets for Punjab, providing world-class and advanced cancer care within the state. “These facilities have ended the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment,” he said.