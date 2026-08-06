Only 3.67% of Punjab under forest cover; 3 Shivalik district account for 63%

As per the report, Hoshiarpur has 697.31 sq km of forests, accounting for nearly 38 per cent of the state's total forest cover of 1,846.09 sq km (Source: Forest Dept. Punjab)

Punjab planted over 45.91 lakh saplings across 5,827 hectares during 2022-23 under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), yet the state continues to have one of the lowest forest covers in the country, with forests accounting for just 3.67 per cent of its total geographical area.

The Punjab CAMPA Annual Report 2022-23, tabled in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, shows that against Punjab’s geographical area of 50,362 sq km, forest cover stands at only 1,846.09 sq km.

As per the report, Hoshiarpur has 697.31 sq km of forests, accounting for nearly 38 per cent of the state’s total forest cover of 1,846.09 sq km. It is followed by Rupnagar (275.90 sq km) and Pathankot (192.46 sq km). Together, these three Shivalik districts account for 1,165.67 sq km, or about 63 per cent of Punjab’s total forest cover.