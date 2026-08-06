Only 3.67% of Punjab under forest cover; 3 Shivalik district account for 63%

Punjab planted over 45.91 lakh saplings across 5,827 hectares during 2022-23 under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), yet the state continues to have one of the lowest forest covers in the country, with forests accounting for just 3.67 per cent of its total geographical area.
The Punjab CAMPA Annual Report 2022-23, tabled in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, shows that against Punjab’s geographical area of 50,362 sq km, forest cover stands at only 1,846.09 sq km.
As per the report, Hoshiarpur has 697.31 sq km of forests, accounting for nearly 38 per cent of the state’s total forest cover of 1,846.09 sq km. It is followed by Rupnagar (275.90 sq km) and Pathankot (192.46 sq km). Together, these three Shivalik districts account for 1,165.67 sq km, or about 63 per cent of Punjab’s total forest cover.
Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) ranks fourth with 134.86 sq km of forest cover, followed by Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar with 114.43 sq km. Patiala is the only other district with more than 75 sq km of forest cover. At the other end of the spectrum, Fatehgarh Sahib has the least forest cover in the state at just 3.01 sq km. It is followed by Moga with 8.87 sq km and Barnala with 8.88 sq km.
In terms of the proportion of geographical area under forests, Hoshiarpur also tops the list, with forests covering 20.59 per cent of its area. Pathankot follows closely at 20.46 per cent and Rupnagar at 20.35 per cent. Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar has 11.27 per cent of its geographical area under forests, while Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar has 9.07 per cent.
The report says that 1,023.299 hectares were brought under compensatory afforestation, while another 4,804 hectares were covered through plantations funded under the Net Present Value (NPV) component. Together, these activities resulted in the planting of nearly 45.91 lakh saplings during the year.
“Besides raising fresh plantations, the forest department also undertook maintenance of plantations raised in previous years. Under compensatory afforestation, over 8,812 hectares of earlier plantations were maintained. Additional compensatory afforestation covered maintenance of more than 4.73 lakh saplings, while under the NPV component, plantations spread over more than 14,000 hectares were looked after,” read the report.
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It claims an average sapling survival rate of 87.11 per cent based on internal monitoring, with survival ranging from 84.64 per cent to 92.25 per cent across forest divisions. However, it notes that independent third-party verification of the survival rate is still awaited.
The report says CAMPA funds are used to compensate for diversion of forest land for roads, industries, power projects and other development works by financing afforestation and forest conservation measures. During 2022-23, the programme also supported digitisation of forest boundaries, deployment of 1,584 fire watchers, establishment of nurseries, procurement of GPS-enabled equipment, creation of organic manure units and plantation drives in pollution-affected urban areas.
Financially, the National CAMPA Authority approved an annual plan of Rs 203.01 crore for Punjab in 2022-23, of which Rs 135.76 crore was released. The state spent Rs 129.81 crore during the year. The report also notes that Punjab has received a cumulative Rs 1,070.33 crore under CAMPA from the Centre for afforestation, wildlife protection and conservation activities.
While the report points to extensive plantation activity and high survival rates, it also underlines the larger challenge before Punjab. Despite sustained investment, forests still occupy less than four per cent of the state’s land, indicating that increasing the overall forest cover remains a long-term task, particularly in the state’s intensively cultivated plains.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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