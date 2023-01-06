Punjab Cabinet okays vehicle scrapping policy; govt says those junking old vehicles will get 5-15% tax rebate on new ones

The Punjab Cabinet Friday gave a go ahead to the government’s decision to implement the vehicle scrapping policy under which eight-year-old transport vehicles and 15-year-old non-transport vehicles would have to be scrapped.

A government functionary said that the scrapping policy was implemented on the lines of the central government guidelines.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said 25-30-year-old vehicles are plying on the roads and causing accidents. Due to these old vehicles, road safety concerns are being raised.

“After implementing the policy, we would encourage the owners of old vehicles to come to us for scrapping. Those coming to us for scrapping would be given a road tax rebate of 5 to 15 per cent on their new vehicles,” Cheema said.

The Cabinet also gave a go ahead to the state education department’s decision to empower school management committees to hire safai karamcharis and security guards at the local level. This would pave way for 14,000 vacancies in the schools.

Cheema said that the state government has set aside Rs 33 crore for these recruitments. “The schools lacked cleanliness as they did not have the required staff. Now, we will hire our own staff for cleaning and security. The teachers would be engaged in only teaching work,” Cheema said.

He also informed that as many as 500 vacancies of C and D categories would be filled in Milkfed. This would also provide an opportunity for the youth to get jobs.

Advertisement

In the main secretariat, the government will fill 500 posts of peons. Cheema said, “This is being done as the Chief Minister and other ministers sit in the secretariat. People come to meet them. Such assistants are needed. Earlier, the CMs would not sit in the Secretariat. No public work was taken up here.”