Punjab Cabinet to hold its meeting in Sultanpur Lodhi tomorrow

Ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 12, Punjab government will be holding its next Cabinet meeting in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala on Tuesday.

Advertising

The meeting would be organised in newly constructed committee room of Agriculture Market Committee complex in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Cabinet meeting is rarely organised out of state capital.

While the Cabinet meeting would discuss the organisation of function, another meeting on the birth anniversary would also be organised in town. A battery if senior officials are expected to be in the meeting.

The town holds historic and religious importance as the first Sikh Guru spent a significant part of his life there. Historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib, associated with his life, is in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Advertising

Akalis have already started a campaign to paint the city white ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The state government is also preparing to organise a mega function in the town. The function would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the entire Cabinet and senior officials of government would be in Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday, it would be easier for the government to take stock of the preparations that are on in full swing.

The government is also in a rush to finish the work before the deadline. Rain and flood in the area had derailed the projects for a few days.

Congress MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Navtej Singh Cheema, has been demanding from the government to finalise the programme for his constituency.

He had met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh. The government would be holding a function in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, where Kartarpur corridor is also coming up.

The state government has already spent about Rs 200 crore to create infrastructure for the arrival and stay of about 30 lakh people. Roads have been widened, bridges and platoon bridges on the Satluj near the historic Ber Sahib gurdawara have also come up. A tent city is being set up for the devotees.

Sultanpur Lodhi has already started witnessing huge crowds in the run up to the celebrations.