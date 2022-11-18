Punjab Cabinet nod to fill 645 posts of asst profs; enhances upper age limit for hiring principals

To overcome acute shortage of teaching staff in 16 government colleges, the Punjab Cabinet Friday gave its nod to fill up 645 posts of assistant professors.

The decision, taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will help accomplish the task of making the newly opened colleges fully functional as well as meet the requirement of teaching faculty in all the existing colleges, so that new courses can be started.

The Cabinet also accorded approval to enhance the upper age limit for direct recruitment of principals from 45 years to 53 years enabling associate professors/professors to apply for these posts up to the age of 53 years. These posts will be filled through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The age relaxation will provide a pool of competent and eligible persons to the government from among whom the selections can be made by PPSC, the state government said.

In another decision, the Cabinet gave green signal for waiving of electricity bills totalling Rs 9.31 crore till October 31, owed by 366 registered ‘gaushalas,’ including 20 government cattle ponds.

The step is aimed at helping gaushalas check the problem of stray menace. The adjustment will be made from cow cess collection which currently lies with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

The Cabinet also gave approval for amending the Punjab e-stamp Rules, 2014 to start online e-stamping up to Rs 500 in addition to existing provision. The online option of e-Stamping is running successfully in other states and the online version of e-Stamp certificate can also be printed on plain paper, the statement said.

It also gave nod to ink a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the department of governance reforms and IDinsights India Private Limited to seek the services of experts on a pro-bono basis for better governance.