Punjab Cabinet swearing-in Live Updates: AAP announces 10 ministers for Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet, to take oath today

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in Live Updates: Ten names finalised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are set to take the oath as ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet on Saturday in Chandigarh. Apart from two, the rest of the ministers announced by the party are first-timers.
Former leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, who is a second time MLA from Dirba, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who won a second term from Barnala, will be among those sworn in. Others include: Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout, Harbhajan Singh ETO from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Dr Lal Chand Kataru Chak from Bhoa, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Bram Shankar (Jimpa) from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.
In the first list, the party has accommodated four SCs. It has given representation to five from Malwa (Dirba, Malout, Mansa, Barnala and Anandpur Sahib); four from Majha (Jandiala, Bhoa, Ajnala and Patti); and only one from Doaba (Hoshiarpur). There is only one woman, four Jats, four SCs and two Hindus on the list.
Two days after the AAP’s Bhagwant Mann took over as chief minister of Punjab, the photograph of the revolutionary Bhagat Singh installed at his office has run into a controversy. Mann—who chose Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district, to take his oath—has always idolised Bhagat Singh, expressing that he wants to create a Punjab that the freedom fighter had dreamt of. However, the basanti (yellow) turban Bhagat Singh is seen wearing in the photo is being objected to, primarily for the photo’s lack of authenticity. However, according to Bhagat Singh’s family, what should matter is his vision, not the colour of his turban in the picture. What is the objection to Bhagat Singh’s photograph installed at CM’s office? We explain
None of the giant killers -- apart from Dr Vijay Singla -- who defeated big guns of other political parties have found a place in Mann’s cabinet.
Gurmeet Singh Khuddian had defeated former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, while Jagdeep Singh Kamboj Goldy got the better of former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. Dr Charanjit Singh (Chamkaur Sahib) and Labh Singh Ughoke (Bhadaur), who defeated former CM Charanjit Singh Channi from the respective seats he contested from were surprisingly ignored in the first list. Also, the name of Ajit Pal Singh Kohli who trounced Capt Amarinder Singh from Patiala Urban is not there.
The party has also ignored most of the second-timers. Sunam MLA Aman Arora, who won with the biggest margin of over 70,000 votes in the state, has also been ignored.
AAP finalised the names for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet ignoring all giant-killers and most of second-timers, except two -- Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.
The first-timers are: Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout, Harbhajan Singh ETO from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Dr Lal Chand Kataru Chak from Bhoa, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Bram Shankar (Jimpa) from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.
Dr Vijay Singla had defeated Congress candidate and popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!
The 10 AAP MLAs finalised by the party as ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet are set to take oath today. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!