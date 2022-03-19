Punjab Cabinet swearing-in Live Updates: AAP announces 10 ministers for Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet, to take oath today

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in Live Updates: Ten names finalised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are set to take the oath as ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet on Saturday in Chandigarh. Apart from two, the rest of the ministers announced by the party are first-timers.

Former leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, who is a second time MLA from Dirba, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who won a second term from Barnala, will be among those sworn in. Others include: Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout, Harbhajan Singh ETO from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Dr Lal Chand Kataru Chak from Bhoa, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Bram Shankar (Jimpa) from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

In the first list, the party has accommodated four SCs. It has given representation to five from Malwa (Dirba, Malout, Mansa, Barnala and Anandpur Sahib); four from Majha (Jandiala, Bhoa, Ajnala and Patti); and only one from Doaba (Hoshiarpur). There is only one woman, four Jats, four SCs and two Hindus on the list.