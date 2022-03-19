scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Punjab Cabinet swearing-in Live Updates: AAP announces 10 ministers for Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet, to take oath today

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in Live Updates: Former leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, who is a second time MLA from Dirba, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who won a second term from Barnala, will be among those sworn in.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: March 19, 2022 9:06:17 am
Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (R) to be sworn in today. (File)

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in Live Updates: Ten names finalised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are set to take the oath as ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet on Saturday in Chandigarh. Apart from two, the rest of the ministers announced by the party are first-timers.

Former leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, who is a second time MLA from Dirba, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who won a second term from Barnala, will be among those sworn in. Others include: Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout, Harbhajan Singh ETO from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Dr Lal Chand Kataru Chak from Bhoa, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Bram Shankar (Jimpa) from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

In the first list, the party has accommodated four SCs. It has given representation to five from Malwa (Dirba, Malout, Mansa, Barnala and Anandpur Sahib); four from Majha (Jandiala, Bhoa, Ajnala and Patti); and only one from Doaba (Hoshiarpur). There is only one woman, four Jats, four SCs and two Hindus on the list.

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in: 8 greenhorns in CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet, to take oath today; Follow this space for latest updates

09:05 (IST)19 Mar 2022
Controversy over Bhagat Singh photograph at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s office

Two days after the AAP’s Bhagwant Mann took over as chief minister of Punjab, the photograph of the revolutionary Bhagat Singh installed at his office has run into a controversy. Mann—who chose Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district, to take his oath—has always idolised Bhagat Singh, expressing that he wants to create a Punjab that the freedom fighter had dreamt of. However, the basanti (yellow) turban Bhagat Singh is seen wearing in the photo is being objected to, primarily for the photo’s lack of authenticity. However, according to Bhagat Singh’s family, what should matter is his vision, not the colour of his turban in the picture. What is the objection to Bhagat Singh’s photograph installed at CM’s office? We explain

08:50 (IST)19 Mar 2022
Giant killers who defeated big guns in Assembly polls absent from Mann's Cabinet

None of the giant killers -- apart from Dr Vijay Singla -- who defeated big guns of other political parties have found a place in Mann’s cabinet. 

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian had defeated former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, while Jagdeep Singh Kamboj Goldy got the better of former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. Dr Charanjit Singh (Chamkaur Sahib) and Labh Singh Ughoke (Bhadaur), who defeated former CM Charanjit Singh Channi from the respective seats he contested from were surprisingly ignored in the first list. Also, the name of Ajit Pal Singh Kohli who trounced Capt Amarinder Singh from Patiala Urban is not there. 

The party has also ignored most of the second-timers. Sunam MLA Aman Arora, who won with the biggest margin of over 70,000 votes in the state, has also been ignored.

08:48 (IST)19 Mar 2022
Who are the 8 greenhorns in Mann's Cabinet?

AAP finalised the names for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet ignoring all giant-killers and most of second-timers, except two -- Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

The first-timers are: Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout, Harbhajan Singh ETO from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Dr Lal Chand Kataru Chak from Bhoa, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Bram Shankar (Jimpa) from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

Dr Vijay Singla had defeated Congress candidate and popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. 

08:44 (IST)19 Mar 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

The 10 AAP MLAs finalised by the party as ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet are set to take oath today. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Express Photo)

People set the bar for Bhagwant Mann, AAP: ‘Repay revolution at the booth with one in govt functioning’

“Lokan ne tan bhar-bhar ke votan ditiyan, te sab ton vadh sittan jitaian. Hun sarkar ton iss tarah da hi inquilab chahida (People ushered in a revolution in Punjab by giving highest-ever seats to the Aam Aadmi Party. Now, in return, we expect the same revolution from the government through its performance).” No too far away from the stage where Bhagwant Mann took oath of office as the new Punjab CM, Jaswinder Kaur, an AAP supporter, set the bar for him and his new government.

The 51-year-old from a Jagraon village in district Ludhiana, added: “My son is a graduate and I want that government should provide him some respectable job whether it is government or private.” She had come to attend the event along with her son.

Another AAP supporter, Jasbir Kaur from Kalanaur in Gurdaspur district, said that she lived under constant fear that her unemployed son would fall prey to drugs.

“We have seen several governments earlier and all of them have disappointed us. But this one claims that it is different and will change the life of aam aadmi. I want that it should eradicate unemployment from the state and also save our children from nasha,” she said.

“In our villages nasha is sold openly. The police and politicians are in the know, and we are always worried for our children. Now, Bhagwant Mann should finish all this,” said another women Rajwant Kaur from Moga’s Darapur village.

