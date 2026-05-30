Punjab Cabinet revives panel on DA, pension arrears, clears 7 special anti-corruption courts

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The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday reconstituted a ministerial committee to examine arrears arising from revised pay scales, pensions and dearness allowance. The Cabinet, which met at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence, also approved the setting up of seven special courts for the speedy trial of corruption cases.
The Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora and Social Security Minister Dr Baljit Kaur will examine issues relating to pending arrears of employees and pensioners.
It will deliberate on arrears arising from revised pay and pension benefits for the period between January 1, 2016 and June 30, 2021. It will also examine pending DA and Dearness Relief arrears for the period from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2024.
The move comes amid repeated demands by employee and pensioner organisations seeking the release of dues that accumulated over the years following pay revisions and delayed implementation of DA instalments. The committee has been tasked with studying various issues concerning serving employees as well as pensioners before making its recommendations to the government.
In another key decision, the Cabinet approved the establishment of seven special courts across the state for the speedy disposal of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Three of these courts will be set up in SAS Nagar (Mohali), while one court each will be established in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Patiala. The government has also sanctioned seven posts of Additional District and Sessions Judges and 63 supporting staff positions to ensure the functioning of these courts.
The decision assumes significance as the Bhagwant Mann-led government has repeatedly projected its anti-corruption campaign as one of its flagship initiatives. The special courts are expected to help reduce delays in the trial of corruption-related cases and improve the pace of disposal.
The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Punjab Superior Judicial Service Rules, 2007. Amendments to Rules 7, 10 and 12, along with Clause B of the rules, have been cleared to extend promotion-related benefits to higher judicial officers serving in the state.
Officials said the amendments are aimed at improving career progression avenues within the higher judicial service and aligning service conditions with evolving administrative requirements.
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