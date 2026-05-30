Punjab Cabinet revives panel on DA, pension arrears, clears 7 special anti-corruption courts

The Cabinet approved the establishment of seven special courts across the state for the speedy disposal of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. (ANI Photo)

The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday reconstituted a ministerial committee to examine arrears arising from revised pay scales, pensions and dearness allowance. The Cabinet, which met at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence, also approved the setting up of seven special courts for the speedy trial of corruption cases.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora and Social Security Minister Dr Baljit Kaur will examine issues relating to pending arrears of employees and pensioners.

It will deliberate on arrears arising from revised pay and pension benefits for the period between January 1, 2016 and June 30, 2021. It will also examine pending DA and Dearness Relief arrears for the period from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2024.