Punjab Cabinet skips AG resignation issue in meeting

IN AN apparent snub to PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Cabinet met here on Sunday, but did not take up the issue of resignation of Advocate General A P S Deol.

Meanwhile, a day after Deol hit out squarely at Sidhu, claiming that the PPCC chief was interfering in his work, the latter hit back on Sunday in a series of tweets, not only at Deol but at his own party’s government as well. The tweets were posted while the Cabinet meeting was ongoing.

Deol had resigned from the post on Monday. The government had confirmed having received his resignation, but it was to be taken up at the Cabinet meeting. The meeting was scheduled five days after his submitting his resignation. Later, it was postponed by a day.

Even on Sunday, the topic of the AG’s resignation was not put up to the Cabinet. “Even AG’s ‘A’ was not discussed, what to talk of the resignation,” said a source, adding that the party was irked with Sidhu’s repeated claims that the AG’s selection was a mistake.

Sidhu has been quite vociferous in his demand for the AG’s ouster. He had resigned on September 28 to protest against the choice of Deol as AG. Last Friday, the PPCC chief had held a press conference to say that he had withdrawn his resignation with a rider that he would join office only after the resignation is accepted and a new AG is appointed.

With Sidhu staying away from work, Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary on Sunday virtually donned the hat of a state president of the party. On Sunday, he reached Patiala, former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s pocket-borough and hometown, where a revolt was brewing against the Congress. He addressed the workers of the party and reminded them as to who had been ruing due importance not being given to workers during the former CM’s regime.

Chaudhary will also be going to all other districts to hold the meetings. “Does it not convey a message? The PPCC chief should have been all over the state, especially after the CM was replaced. When he is not doing his job, someone else would take it,” a senior party leader said.

The leader added that the government was taking up several pressing issues in the Vidhan Sabha session that ensues on Monday, and the AG was handling the important issues: “The high command was taken into confidence that these matters concerned the state gravely. If at this juncture, the AG was replaced, the new incumbent would require time to settle down. The government already had a race against time. The high command is also bothered more about delivering than to get into the nitty-gritty of the Channi-Sidhu war.”

“Also, the AG has been working. He took up the case of delay of taking up the STF report in the court. And the government will also interrogate Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmit Ram Rahim. How can anyone say he is not working? If he does not deliver then tell us,” the leader further said.

SIDHU’S 12 TWEETS

On Saturday, AG had hit out at Sidhu stating that he was interfering in his work.

In a series of 12 tweets, Sidhu launch a scathing attack on the AG, stating that he had “appeared for the main conspirators/accused persons in High Court and made serious allegations against the government”. Hitting out at his own government, he asked the AG if he was “acting at the behest of those who had appointed him”. He also advised the AG to “leave politics to politicians”.

The PPCC chief posted a court document, having Deol as counsel for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini had prayed in the High Court, “For issuance of a direction to the government of Punjab to hand over investigation in any matter registered against the petitioner to CBI or any other independent agency outside the state of Punjab. As the petitioner apprehends his false implication in criminal cases on account of malice, malafides and ulterior motives on the part of political party in power in the state of Punjab.”

In his tweets, Sidhu wrote: “Mr. AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in sacrilege cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our govt. (sic)”

“Further, you specifically prayed for transferring the investigation to CBI as you were afraid of their false implication in Sacrilege cases on accounts of malafide, malice and ulterior motives on the part of political party in power in the state of Punjab.”

In another tweet, he said, “Today, you are representing the same government of same political party in power and accusing me of spreading misinformation, whereas, I am fighting for justice in sacrilege cases and you were procuring blanket bails for the accused persons.”

“May I know which interest (vested or otherwise) were you acting for when you appeared for the main conspirators and procured blanket bail for them and which interest, you are acting now? #ActionsSpeakLouderThanWords.”

Launching an attack on his own party government, Sidhu said, “Are you acting at the behest of those who appointed you in this constitutional office and fulfilling their political gains? Did you advise the government to challenge the blanket bail order procured by you or any other adverse order in sacrilege cases in Supreme Court?”

In another tweet, he said, “You appeared for the accused, now representing the State and very soon you will seek elevation as a judge so that you can decide this case. Being the highest law officer, your focus is on politics and political gains…Leave the politics to the politicians and focus on your personal conscience, integrity and professional ethics, which your job requires. #NoJusticeInSight.”

“In the hearing of drugs case in High Court on 05.10.2021, upon being asked that what is stopping Govt. for taking action on the basis of STF Report filed in High Court, you replied that ‘It would be ethically wrong to proceed in the matter without the court’s nod.’…May I know what is unethical in proceeding against the accused persons on the basis of STF Report who are responsible for narcotics-terrorism in Punjab and has put India’s most prosperous state in danger of losing an entire generation to drug abuse?”

“Did Hon’ble High Court stop you? Hon’ble High Court itself gave a copy of the STF report to our Government for consideration and you are shielding the inaction of the government under the guise of your own unknown ethics.”

In the end, Sidhu said, “I believe that ethics is about the way things ought to be, not about the way things are. Ethical people often do more than law requires and less than it allows. When it comes to ethics, motive is very important….A person of character does the right thing for right reason with right motive. Your earnest inaction is clearly subverting justice rather than ensuring it.”