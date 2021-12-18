Punjab Cabinet regularises services of 1,925 assistant professors

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved regularisation of the services of 1,925 assistant professors appointed against vacant posts in various subjects and non-teaching staff in the government-aided colleges of the state. A government statement said that the move was aimed at improving quality of higher education and motivate staff for teaching. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The government statement said that the Cabinet had approved filling up of 1,925 vacant posts of assistant professors in the grant-in-aid colleges of the state in a phased manner at a salary of basic pay plus grade pay (Rs 15,600+6,000=Rs 21,600) on contract for three years.

Subsequently, their cases were considered for regularisation based on the evaluation of their work by the evaluation committees. On completion of three years of service of these assistant professors, their work and performance has been evaluated by the notified evaluation committees and it has been recommended to be regularised.

Okays 2 govt degree colleges in Doaba

The Cabinet approved two new government degree colleges in Jalandhar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts. According to this decision, a new degree college, Kanshi Ram Government College, would be opened at Adampur (Jalandhar) with effect from next academic session to commence from July 1, 2022, and second government degree college would come up at Sarhala Ranuwan village at Banga in Nawanshahar.