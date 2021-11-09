Punjab: Cabinet call likely on re-determining power price with two private thermal plants

The Punjab government is preparing to bring a legislation in Vidhan Sabha session to re-determine state’s purchase price for two private power plants — Nabha Power Limited (NPL) and Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL).

With the legislation, the government plans to take remedial measures so that the power is sold by these power plants to the state at cheaper prices.

As the power plants have been charging high prices, the end consumer has been at the receiving end, paying for electricity through the nose. The Congress had in its pre-poll promises ahead of 2017 Assembly elections said that it would terminate the controversial Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

The legislation is likely to be tabled in the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Tuesday. If cleared, it will be tabled Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted on Monday to say that the government was going to provide a solution to a long pending

issue of the people.

“Punjabian de ikk hor vadde massle da hall, kal,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was also tasked by the high command to cancel the PPAs. Now, Channi’s government is trying to find a solution.

Channi’s government has already issued a termination of PPA notice to GVK thermal plan at Goindwal Sahib.

Sources said that Channi was working on finding a middle path so that the PPAs are not terminated but the state gets cheaper power supply from them.

“Afterall, those companies have invested thousands of crores in the state. The CM does not want them to go to the court and get a stay. This would not solve any purpose. Also, terminating PPAs sends a wrong message to the investors that the state does not honour the agreements. The mission is to get power cheaper and the government is trying to do that exactly,” a source said.

The government has already reduced the price of every unit of power by Rs 3 for consumers having a load of up to 7 KW.