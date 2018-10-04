Punjab Cabinet okays new sports policy, hikes cash awards

The sports policy, implemented by the state in 2010, has been amended by the Punjab Cabinet The sports policy, implemented by the state in 2010, has been amended by the Punjab Cabinet

To make sports lucrative for youth in a state struggling to end the drug menace, the Punjab government on Wednesday enhanced the cash awards for various games and championships, pension for veteran players and awards for coaches, under its new sports policy that was approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The sports policy, implemented by the state in 2010, has been amended. While the cash award of Rs 2.25 crore for gold medal winners remains the same in case of Olympics and Paralympics, held once in four years, the existing cash award of Rs 1.01 crore has been increased to Rs 1.50 crore for silver medal winners and from Rs 51 lakh to Rs 1 crore for those who win the bronze medal.

In Asian and Para Asian Games held once in four years, the existing cash award of Rs 26 lakh has been enhanced to Rs 1 crore for gold medal, from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 75 lakh for silver and from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for bronze medal.

Similarly in case of world cup/championship, held every four years, the existing cash prize has been increased from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 80 lakh for gold medal, for silver medal it has gone up from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 55 lakh, and for bronze from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 45 lakh.

In Commonwealth Games/Para Commonwealth Games, again held once in four years, the sportsperson who clinches gold medal would now get an enhanced cash award of Rs 75 lakh as compared to an earlier amount of Rs 16 lakh, Rs 50 lakh for silver against existing Rs 11 lakh and Rs 40 lakh for bronze, which was earlier Rs 6 lakh.

Besides this, the winners in World University Games/Championships will get a cash award of Rs 7 lakh for gold, Rs 5 lakh for silver and Rs 3 lakh for bronze. The prize money for winning gold medal in SAF Games/Afro Asian Games and National Games/Para National Games would be Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

According to the new policy, in All India Inter-University Tournament/Championship, National School Games/Khelo India School Games and National Women Sports Festival/National Level Khelo India Tournament, the gold medal winner will get cash award of Rs 50,000, while the silver winner will be given Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 for bronze. Similarly, in Senior National Championships organised by National Sports Bodies, held once a year, a gold medal winner will be given Rs 40,000 as cash award. For these competitions, Rs 20,000 as been designated as cash award for silver and Rs 15,000 for bronze medal.

Further, the Maharaja Ranjit Singh award, given to medal winners for winning laurels for the state and country, will now be given to top 20 players and one differently-abled player, to be graded on a scale of 100 points as per the guidelines.

All Arjuna and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratana awardees, hailing from Punjab, would be automatically eligible for this award in addition to the select 20 players. Maharaja Ranjit Singh Awardee will get Rs 5 lakh as cash award with trophy and a blazer, and would be entitled to health insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh per year for indoor treatment for five years.

Pension would be given to veteran players who have won a medal at various international tournaments or championships, and have attained age of 40 years and are not employed or have an annual income of Rs 6 lakh or less per annum.

This pension would be in addition to any sports pension being provided by the central government or any other agency except a pension as retired government employee by any government.

The state government would grant pension of Rs 15,000 per month to a medal winner in Olympics, Rs 7500 per month to a medal winner in Asian/Commonwealth Games and World Games, Rs 5,000 per month for national games medal winners, who have won at least two medals in last five national games.

