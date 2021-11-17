Punjab cabinet nod to give free uniforms to all Class 1 to 8 boys in govt schools

To increase admissions and reduce dropout rate in government schools, the Punjab Cabinet Tuesday gave nod to provide free uniforms to nearly 2.66 lakh left out boys of the General Category studying in government schools from Class I to VIII at an expense of Rs 15.98 crore approximately. The Cabinet meeting was held at CMO in Chandigarh, Tuesday.

Currently, the School Education Department is already providing free uniforms (Rs 600 per child) to 15.03 lakh students (all girls and SC/BPL category boys studying in government schools and Adarsh schools) from Class I to VIII, at an expense of Rs 90.16 crore in current fiscal. However, boys from general category were not being provided uniforms as per the Right to Education (RTE) provision.

Six chairs approved for Punjabi University & GNDU

The Cabinet also accorded approval for setting up of Sant Kabir Sahib, Bhai Jeevan Singh/Bhai Jaita Ji and Makhan Shah Lubana Chairs at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar and Guru Ravidas & Bhagwan Valmiki Chairs at Punjabi University, Patiala. Apart from these, another chair would also be set up soon in the name of Bhagwan Parshuram.



Restructuring of Punjab Election Office

The Cabinet also gave a go ahead for 898 permanent posts in the office of CEO, Punjab (Chandigarh), 23 district election offices and 117 electoral registration officers under its restructuring plan. These posts would include 746 already existing posts, 23 Group-D outsourced/Part-time posts converted in regular posts besides newly approved 129 posts on permanent basis.

The Cabinet also gave approval for requisite staff for newly created Malerkotla district.

Allows BFUHS Faridkot to recruit

In a bid to effectively combat any eventuality of Covid-19 situation across the state, the Cabinet gave approval to allow the recruitment on 1,101 sanctioned vacancies of Para-Medical Staff and other Group-C at Government Medical College, Patiala/Amritsar and Government Dental College, Patiala/Amritsar to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot through written test on the basis of merit by taking these posts out of the purview of Subordinate Service Selection Board.

Hikes financial aide for cane farmers

To ensure economic viability of private sugar mills and timely cane payment of State Agreed Price (SAP) to the farmers for the crushing season 2021-22, the Cabinet also gave approval to provide the financial assistance at Rs 35 per quintal to the sugarcane farmers out of SAP on behalf of private sugar mills for the crushing season, 2021-2022. This amount would be deposited directly into the bank accounts of sugarcane farmers on behalf of sugarcane in all respects as per SAP fixed by the state government.

Using funds under PNP

To obtain ex-post facto approval/approval for new work from Cabinet regarding revision of guidelines for utilisation of funds under Punjab Nirman Programme (PNP), the Council of Ministers gave its nod to amend the guidelines for utilisation of funds under the programme: “PM-10-State Level Initiatives-Punjab Nirman Programme” to incorporate additional permissible works and to ensure speedy implementation and execution of development works at the district level.

This step would help to improve the living conditions of people of Punjab in both the rural and urban areas, and to address their felt development needs more effectively at the grassroots level, in consultation with the local area representatives. The funds under this programme are provided for infrastructure and development works and for filling the missing gaps in local areas.