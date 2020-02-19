Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Must Read

Punjab: Cabinet Minister seeks explanation from 5 officials for skipping meeting

Following the meeting, the minister said that he had received large number of complaints about the National Highway and he is going to write about it to the NHAI authorities. 

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published: February 19, 2020 4:51:09 am
Punjab Cabinet Minister O P Soni, O P Soni issues showcause notice, District Grievances Committee meeting, chandigarh news, punjab news, indian express news Punjab Cabinet Minister O P Soni. (File photo)

Punjab Cabinet Minister O P Soni Tuesday issued showcause notices to the five senior officers, including Medical Superintendent, Civil hospital, Project Director, NHAI, two Superintendent Engineers of PWD and a Zila Parishad member for not attending the meeting of District Grievances Committee chaired by the minister.

Following the meeting, the minister said that he had received large number of complaints about the National Highway and he is going to write about it to the NHAI authorities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement