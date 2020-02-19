Punjab: Cabinet Minister seeks explanation from 5 officials for skipping meeting

Punjab Cabinet Minister O P Soni. (File photo) Punjab Cabinet Minister O P Soni. (File photo)

Punjab Cabinet Minister O P Soni Tuesday issued showcause notices to the five senior officers, including Medical Superintendent, Civil hospital, Project Director, NHAI, two Superintendent Engineers of PWD and a Zila Parishad member for not attending the meeting of District Grievances Committee chaired by the minister.

Following the meeting, the minister said that he had received large number of complaints about the National Highway and he is going to write about it to the NHAI authorities.

