Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Punjab Cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns

The government has already written to Punjab Raj Bhavan about the induction of his replacement.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers oath to Fauja Singh Sarari at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. (ANI, file)
Punjab Cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns
Four months after Punjab Cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari landed in the eye of the storm after an audio clip of a conversation purportedly between him and a close aide discussing a plan to “trap” contractors – involved in the transport of foodgrain – surfaced on the internet, Sarari resigned from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet on Saturday.

The government has already written to Punjab Raj Bhavan about the induction of his replacement. It has sought an oath-taking ceremony from Governor Banwarilal Purohit at 4 pm on Saturday.

The audio clip went viral on September 11 after it was allegedly leaked by his OSD Tarsem Lal Kapoor, who was reportedly upset with the minister for not defending his relative in a police case.

A first-time MLA from Guru Har Sahai assembly constituency of Ferozepur district, Sarari was inducted as a minister in July during Cabinet expansion carried out by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 12:39 IST
