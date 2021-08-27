Punjab Cabinet: Jobs for sportspersons under sports quota, nod to free skill training scheme for unemployed

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday decided to amend the rules to pave the way for a special employment dispensation for outstanding sportspersons.

A government statement said that the decision was in fulfillment of commitment made by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to the state’s sportspersons who brought laurels in the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

Sportspersons displaying excellence in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, as well as World Cup tournaments, will be recruited in various departments under the sports quota, following amendment to Rule 3 of Punjab Recruitment of Sportsmen Rules, 1988, through insertion of Rule 3A.

With the incorporation of new rule, preference would be given to medal winners of Olympic Games and World Cup/Championships (4-yearly) in international sports events (viz. FIFA World Cup, IAAF World Cup in Athletics, FIBA Basketball World Cup, Volleyball World Cup and Hockey World Cup), as also to medalists of both Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, for appointment against state civil services and posts connected with the affairs of the State.

The chief minister has been authorised by the Cabinet to make any changes in the policy to accommodate sportspersons from more categories.

The decision is also aimed at motivating youth to take up sports as a career.

‘Mera Kaam Mera Maan’ Scheme

The Cabinet also gave a go-ahead to a novel scheme — ‘Mera Kaam Mera Maan (MKMM) — to facilitate unemployed youth in honing their skills and enhancing their employability in their chosen field through free short-term skill training.

The Cabinet decided to roll out the scheme from the current fiscal on a pilot basis for construction workers and their wards. A target of 30,000 beneficiaries has been proposed, at a cost of Rs 90 crore, to be covered under this pilot project.

The Cabinet also authorised the chief minister to extend the scheme to other sections of society as and when appropriate, besides empowering the employment generation, skill development and training minister to make any amendments in the scheme as required from time to time for its successful implementation.

According to a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office, the scheme provides employment assistance allowance of Rs 2,500 per month for 12 months from the start of the training course under short-term skill training programmes in the Punjab Skill Development Mission training centers. The said allowance shall be given during the training period, and after successfully completing training during the pre-placement and post-placement period of 12 months from the date of the start of programme.

Under MKMM scheme, the eligible construction workers/ward of construction worker registered with Construction Workers Welfare Board, Department of Labour, should contact the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise of the concerned district to apply for the benefit.

Jobs for legal heirs of farmers who died during stir

The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval for jobs to 104 legal heirs of farmers/farm labourers who have died during the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, with the chief minister directing the concerned departments to give any further relaxations needed to ensure that the next of kin of all such deceased protesters are provided employment.

The chief minister said he wanted the family members of all Punjab farmers sacrificing their lives in the stir against the “draconian” laws to be accommodated in government jobs.

With the Cabinet decision, the deceased farmers’/labourers’ mother, father, married brother, married sister, married daughter, daughter-in-law, grandson, granddaughter, next of kin (NoK) etc., as recommended by the concerned DC, would be eligible for employment as a one-time measure.

A committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Personnel, on the orders of CM, to consider the issue.

The committee had, on July 26, 2021, considered the cases of 104 candidates and recommended employment to the eligible candidates. In this regard, a letter has been issued by revenue department.

Min qualification of Gram Sewaks enhanced

To enhance the efficiencies of the rural development and panchayats department, the Punjab Cabinet on Thursday decided to raise the minimum qualification for Gram Sewaks from matric to graduation.

It has approved amendment to the Rural Development and Panchayats Department (Class-III) Service Rules, 1988, according to an official spokesperson.

Vet hospital service providers get continuation

In a bid to provide efficient animal health services in the 582 veterinary hospitals across the state, the Cabinet okayed continuation of the services of service providers (497 veterinary pharmacists and 498 Class-IV/safai sewaks), already working on contract basis, as a stop-gap arrangement for a period of two years, i.e. from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022.

This decision has been taken to ensure smooth functioning of the veterinary hospital.

The state government has already transferred 582 Civil Veterinary Hospitals back to the Animal Husbandry Department, including the 582 sanctioned posts of rural veterinary officers, from rural development and panchayat department, to provide efficient animal health services to livestock owners.

Amendment for better coordination between DBEEs and DPMUs

To bring parity and ensure coordination in the functioning of District Bureau of Employment Enterprises (DBEEs) and District Program Management Units (DPMUs), the Cabinet gave approval to amend a notification dated July 24, 2019, to replace the words ‘Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) and ADC (D)’ with Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO DBEE’.

Rs 62.46 Cr waiver for PSCFC and BACKFINCO loanees

The Cabinet approved waiver of loans up to Rs 50,000 each, of the loanees of the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation (PSCFC) and Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation (BACKFINCO).

The pro-poor initiative will benefit loanees belonging to Scheduled Castes, Handicapped Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections and Minorities, an official spokesperson said.

The total amount to be waived stands at Rs 62.46 crore, applicable to loans disbursed up to March 31, 2021, with waiver amount to be calculated on June 30, 2021. This translates into Rs 41.48 crore of PSCFC loans and Rs 20.98 crore of BACKFINCO loans.