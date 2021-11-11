Punjab Cabinet nod to book institutes indulging in fraud, govt to release pending scheme dues

Punjab government on Wednesday gave its nod to register cases of fraud against private institutions allegedly involved in fraudulent practices linked to post-matric SC scholarships and blacklist them.

The Cabinet also decided that the state government would clear the dues of all the institutions by paying Rs 433.96 crore pending towards the SC scholarship scheme.

The state government had failed to bear its liability of 40 per cent amounting to Rs 433.96 crore since 2017-18. The amount will be released in two instalments during the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

“With the decision the Cabinet has resolved issues SC scholarships to the satisfaction of all stakeholders,” a government statement said after the Cabinet meeting.



In another decision, the Cabinet gave its nod to provide financial relief to the cotton picking farm labourers’ families affected by the damage caused to the cotton crop by the pink bollworm attack.

With this decision, 10 per cent of total compensation to be given to the farmers on this account would be provided to the families of cotton picking farm labourers affected by the pest attack on cotton crop.