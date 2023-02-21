Punjab Cabinet gives nod to regularise services of 14k employees, Budget to be presented on Mar 10

The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the government’s decision to regularise the services of 14,417 employees working in various departments of the state. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced this while addressing media persons after the Cabinet meeting.

Mann said the government has already regularised the services of 14,000 employees in the department of education. He added that the Vidhan Sabha session will commence on March 3 and the 2023-24 Budget of the Punjab Government will be presented on March 10.

The chief minister said the Cabinet has given its approval for the Cabinet Sub-Committee to formulate the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The government had already set up a committee of officers headed by Chief Secretary V K Janjua. He said the government was not stopping the contributions of the employees, unlike Rajasthan.

The Cabinet has also given its nod for the foodgrain transport policy, he said, adding that they have written to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to increase the wages of labourers engaged in the procurement process by 25 per cent. But the FCI had agreed to enhance it by 20 per cent only. He said the government would transfer the remaining 5 per cent to the accounts of these labourers.

Besides, the Cabinet has given its go-ahead to Punjab’s water tourism policy under which the state’s potential for water tourism would be tapped. Mann said many industrialists would come during the investment summit on Thursday and Friday. The state government had already formulated the policy before they could come, he said, adding that the state would also promote adventure sports by hiring federations that organise such activities. The area including Ropar, Nangal and Anandpur Sahib has the potential to become a hub of water tourism, he said.

As the belt also has several religious places, the potential of religious tourism can also be looked into, he said, adding that the Cabinet also cleared a policy for providing pucca houses to the poor.