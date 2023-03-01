Punjab Cabinet gives its nod to present Budget 2023-24

Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to present the Budget Estimates for the year 2023-24 on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha in the ensuing session of the Assembly.

A decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister at Punjab Civil Secretariat.

This came after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit told the Supreme Court that he has summoned the Assembly for the budget session on March 3

An official spokesperson said that in pursuance of the provisions contained in Article 202 and Clause (1) of Article 204 of the Constitution of India, the Budget Estimates for the year 2023-24 are required to be presented in the Vidhan Sabha following the recommendation of Governor.

In pursuance of the provisions contained in Clause(3) of Article 203 of the Constitution, the Cabinet also approved to present supplementary demands for grants for the year 2022-23. The Cabinet also approved to present of the case of regularisation of excess expenditure incurred from the year 2015-16 to the year 2018-19 in the ensuing session.

The Cabinet also gave the green signal to place CAG reports on performance audits on the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Punjab, State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2022; report on compliance audit for the year ended March 31, 2021 (Report No. 3 of the year 2022) and finance accounts, appropriation accounts for the year 2021-22 on the table of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha after the recommendation of Governor in the ensuing session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

The Cabinet also gave approval to the annual administrative report of the Industries department for the year 2020-21.

Cotton growers to get water from April

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of the state government to supply canal water to cotton cultivators from April 1. Chairing a meeting of the irrigation department here, the chief minister said from April 1, canal water has to be made available for cotton crop cultivation to farmers, according to an official release.