Punjab Cabinet gives its nod to set up Directorate of Forensic Science Services

The Cabinet has also approved for revival and direct recruitment of scientific officers and scientific assistants at Forensic Science Laboratory.

The Punjab Cabinet Friday gave its nod to establishment of Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFS), Punjab — earlier known as Forensic Science Laboratory — and will be under the control of the Department of Home Affairs.

It was a significant decision aimed at ensuring public safety through speedy investigations of crime through efficient evidence processing, a government spokesperson said.

The nomenclature of Regional Testing Forensic Science Laboratories will now be Regional Forensic Science Laboratories (RFSLs) working under DFS, while the Chief Chemical Examiner Laboratory, Kharar, will be integrated into DFS as a Special Toxicology Division.

The forensic capacity will be strengthened through creation of new technical divisions including DNA, Ballistics, Cyber Forensics, Documents and Physics/Audio Voice at the RFSLs in Amritsar, Bathinda and Ludhiana. A total of 28 Mobile Forensic Units (MFUs) will be established, with one mobile forensic van operating in each police district under the supervision of a scientific officer (crime scene).