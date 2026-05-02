Punjab Cabinet gives its nod to set up Directorate of Forensic Science Services

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The Punjab Cabinet Friday gave its nod to establishment of Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFS), Punjab — earlier known as Forensic Science Laboratory — and will be under the control of the Department of Home Affairs.
It was a significant decision aimed at ensuring public safety through speedy investigations of crime through efficient evidence processing, a government spokesperson said.
The nomenclature of Regional Testing Forensic Science Laboratories will now be Regional Forensic Science Laboratories (RFSLs) working under DFS, while the Chief Chemical Examiner Laboratory, Kharar, will be integrated into DFS as a Special Toxicology Division.
The forensic capacity will be strengthened through creation of new technical divisions including DNA, Ballistics, Cyber Forensics, Documents and Physics/Audio Voice at the RFSLs in Amritsar, Bathinda and Ludhiana. A total of 28 Mobile Forensic Units (MFUs) will be established, with one mobile forensic van operating in each police district under the supervision of a scientific officer (crime scene).
The sanctioned posts of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Chemical Examiner Laboratory and ministerial staff will be adjusted in DFS. While an additional 266 posts of technical staff and one post of ministerial staff will be created, and filled in a phased manner through direct recruitment.
The Cabinet has also approved for revival and direct recruitment of scientific officers and scientific assistants at Forensic Science Laboratory, Punjab, SAS Nagar, along with the recruitment of laboratory assistants and laboratory attendants.
In another significant decision, the Cabinet has given concurrence to the Farm Stay Policy 2026 to boost farmer incomes and rural tourism across Punjab. The policy aims to promote farm-based experiential tourism, also called agrotourism, and create sustainable and supplementary income opportunities for the farmers.
The policy is farmer-centric and enables farmers to utilise a small portion of their agricultural land to offer authentic rural experiences, farm-based accommodation, local cuisine and cultural activities without disturbing primary agricultural practices.
The policy leverages Punjab’s strong agrarian base, rich rural culture and hospitality traditions, positioning farm stays as an important pillar of inclusive and responsible tourism development, a government statement said.
By providing an enabling and simplified regulatory framework, the policy reduces procedural hurdles, promotes ease of doing business and encourages rural households, particularly youth, to participate in tourism-linked entrepreneurship alongside farming. It also emphasises sustainability through eco-friendly construction, waste management, water conservation, and promotion of organic and natural farming practices.
This policy aims to generate rural employment, enhance farmer incomes, reduce agrarian distress and create vibrant village-level economic activity, while offering visitors an immersive experience of Punjab’s countryside, traditions and way of life.
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