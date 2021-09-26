Punjab cabinet expansion: 15 MLAs take oath as ministers in Channi’s govt

Fifteen Punjab Congress MLAs were sworn in as ministers in Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s cabinet on Sunday. Among the first to take oath are Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Badal, Tript Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Rana Gurjit, Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla and Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Apart from them, Amloh MLA Randeep Singh Nabha also took oath of office and secrecy. He was included in the list of ministers at the eleventh hour. He had protested after the list was finalised and threatened to chalk out his future course of action himself.

Dr Raj Kumar Verka, the Valmiki face of the party also took oath as a minister in Channi’s government. He was an aspirant of a berth in the cabinet ever since Amarinder’s government was elected.

Sangat Singh Gilzian was the only MLA belonging to backward class to take oath as a member of the Punjab cabinet. The working president of PPCC, Gillian had sided with Navjot Sidhu in rebellion against Captain Amarinder Singh.

Hockey Olympian Pargat Singh, another close aide of Navjot Singh Sidhu, was also sworn in as Punjab cabinet minister. He had joined Congress party ahead of 2017 Assembly election and also holds the post of PPCC general secretary in-charge. He was ignored by Amarinder and not inducted in his Cabinet. He too was vociferous in raising issues against Captain.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who survived strong protests against his induction by Manpreet Badal, was also sworn in into the new Punjab Cabinet. Once considered close to Rahul Gandhi, Warring is a known Badals’ baiter and has been an IYC chief.

Another MLA to take oath on Sunday was Gurkirat Singh Kotli, the grandson of former Chief Minister late Beant Singh. He had faced trial in infamous Katia molestation case. He survived a bid by the partymen to get him removed from the list of ministers.

Day after finalising the list of cabinet ministers, the Congress has now tweaked it following a meeting with AICC leader Rahul Gandhi that continued past Friday midnight.

Sources said that party has been able to reach a consensus on inducting seven MLAs and dropping five from former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s cabinet.

In the meeting, the party reached a consensus on dropping former Health Minister Balbir Sidhu, Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora, Social Welfare Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

The meeting also reached a consensus on re-inducting former Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh. He was earlier a minister in Amarinder’s Cabinet but had stepped down after an alleged scam in allotment of sand mines to his ex-employees.