Punjab Cabinet clears pending salary of Badal’s confidant 3 years after he quit as PRTC MD

The previous SAD-BJP government then reappointed Ravinder Singh as PRTC’s MD in January 2017, a few hours before the model code of conduct came into place in Punjab following issuance of notification for Assembly elections that were held on February 2. (File/Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) The previous SAD-BJP government then reappointed Ravinder Singh as PRTC’s MD in January 2017, a few hours before the model code of conduct came into place in Punjab following issuance of notification for Assembly elections that were held on February 2. (File/Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to regularise three-month long service (from January 4, 2017 to March 31, 2017) of retired IAS officer Ravinder Singh, a confidant of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, about three years after he had resigned from the post.

Ravinder Singh had retired from the post of managing director of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) on December 31, 2016. The previous SAD-BJP government then reappointed him as PRTC’s MD in January 2017, a few hours before the model code of conduct came into place in Punjab following issuance of notification for Assembly elections that were held on February 2.

However, his appointment could not be regularised as the model code had come into effect. Resultantly, he was not paid any salary. He resigned on March 31, just 15 days after a Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh was formed in state.

Following the Cabinet decision, Ravinder Singh would be paid the due salary for three-month period he remained the MD of PRTC post-retirement. The decision was taken in the absence of state Transport Minister Razia Sultana, who did not attend the Cabinet meeting.

When he had resigned it was being stated that he had quit because he did not want to be targeted by the Congress government as the party had made pre-poll promise to come down heavily on transport business owned by the Badals.

Ravinder Singh was suspended by Election Commission of India in 2002 for having allegedly helped Badal when he was a Returning Officer at Lambi, the former CM constituency. He was reinstated later.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.