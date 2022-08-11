scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Punjab Cabinet approves fund to create health, education infrastructure

“The 'Sikhya-te-Sehat' fund is primarily aimed at creating and sprucing up of capital assets in the fields of health and education within the geographical limits of the state for the benefit of the public through mobilising voluntary donations,” an official spokesperson said.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 11, 2022 10:09:13 pm
Piyush Goyal agrees to clear outstanding RDF: Bhagwant MannPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (PTI Photo)

The Punjab government Thursday gave its nod to constitute Sikhya-te-Sehat fund for the creation and revival of health and education infrastructure in the state. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“The ‘Sikhya-te-Sehat’ fund is primarily aimed at creating and sprucing up of capital assets in the fields of health and education within the geographical limits of the state for the benefit of the public through mobilising voluntary donations,” an official spokesperson said.

The CM will be chairperson of the trust with finance minister as its vice-chairperson, chief secretary as member secretary and ministers of health, school education, medical education, higher education and technical education departments as its trustees. The trust will also have an advisory committee headed by the Chief Secretary.

Relief to cotton labourers

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

In a move aimed at providing relief to the cotton picking labourers in event of crop loss due to a pest attack, the Cabinet accorded its consent to amend the existing policy of revenue department for identification of farm labourers in this regard. The primary objective of this policy is to also provide relief to cotton picking labourers when relief is given to farmers on account of crop damage.

However, as identification of farm labourers was difficult with the provisions of existing policy, it has been amended to overcome these difficulties.

According to the revised policy, the revenue ‘patwaris’ and agriculture extension officers will identify the labourers through a comprehensive survey of the villages and ‘patwaris’ will certify that the family does not have any cultivable land or owns land less than one acre. The list will be finalised after getting public objections and certification in the general hearing at villages on a stipulated time. The policy will be applicable from the Kharif season 2021 onwards.

Remission list

The Cabinet also gave its approval for sending the case of special remission to 23 convicts confined in jails to the Governor for consideration under Article 161 of the Indian constitution.

Leaves for guest faculty

Advertisement

The Cabinet also gave its nod for granting earned leave, half pay leave and extraordinary leave to guest faculty and part time lecturers of the government colleges in addition to the existing casual and maternity leaves. This was a long standing demand of the guest faculty and part time lecturers.

IMC

More from Chandigarh

To create conducive environment for industrial sector thereby creating jobs for youth, the Cabinet also approved a proposal for signing of shareholders agreement (SHA) and state support agreement (SSA) for Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) under Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) project near Rajpura. It is coming up with the support of National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC). The project will act as a catalyst for local commerce, business with global-competitiveness and creating an environment conducive to investments.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 10:09:13 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

5

Video of cop complaining about ‘poor quality mess food’ goes viral, probe ordered

Featured Stories

My India, my Pakistan
My India, my Pakistan
What the Pope should say to India
What the Pope should say to India
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Why Nitish felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’

Why Nitish felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’

Premium
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra
Rewind & Replay

Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement