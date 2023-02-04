Cricketer-Turned-Politician’s Wait To Walk Free Gets Longer Cabinet clears remission for five convicts, Sidhu fails to make it to list

The Punjab Cabinet Friday approved a proposal to release five convicts serving terms in state’s jails. The list, however, doesn’t has the name of former state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who is lodged in Patiala Central Jail since on May 20 last year after he surrendered before a Patiala court.

Sidhu was awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court while deciding a review petition in a 1988 road rage case in which a 65-year-old man had died allegedly after being assaulted by the cricketer-turned-politican over a parking altercation.

Amid much speculation that he may granted remission, Sidhu’s case was not taken up in the Cabinet meeting, chaired bu Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as the state jails department put up a list of five convicts for consideration. Out of these five, three were under the Centre’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav scheme and the two were under state’s scheme.

Sources said that while one convict is between the age group of 18-21 years, two others had already served their sentence but did not have money to pay the fine. The remaining two had undergone their sentences and were being proposed for remission under state’s scheme.

A government statement said that the Cabinet gave approval for sending the case of special remission to convicts confined in jails of Punjab, in the second phase to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of India being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Similarly, green signal was also given for sending the cases for seeking premature release of life convicts confined in the jails of state. After the nod of Cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution of India, these special remission and premature release cases will be submitted to the Governor under Article 161 of the Indian constitution.

Sources said that since the list did not have Sidhu’s name. He is unlikely to get remission as Governor Banwarilal Purohit had last time mandated the government to send every individual convict’s case separately after getting it cleared from the Cabinet.

Sidhu, however, will be eligible to walk out of jail in April, around a month and a half before he completes his one year jail term on May 19. For every 30 days in jail (a month), all convicts – other than those lodged in cases under the NDPS Act – earn four to five days of remission. In Sidhu’s case, he was lodged in Patiala Central Jail on May 20 last year.

Going by the rules, his general remission would be calculated from June 1, 2022, said the official. By March 31, Sidhu will complete nine months in jail. A five-day general remission each month would translate to 45 days of total remission by the end of March 31, making Sidhu eligible to be released from jail in the first week of April. Even if a general remission of four days is calculated per month, he will be eligible for release in the second week of April.