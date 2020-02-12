Punjab: 212 buses challaned for playing songs glorifying drugs, gun culture

Punjab’s Transport Department has challaned 212 buses during a five-day drive to curb the use of video/audio clips glorifying drug and gun culture in buses plying across the state. (File) Punjab’s Transport Department has challaned 212 buses during a five-day drive to curb the use of video/audio clips glorifying drug and gun culture in buses plying across the state. (File)

Punjab’s Transport Department has challaned 212 buses during a five-day drive to curb the use of video/audio clips glorifying drug and gun culture in buses plying across the state, a government statement said.

The drive was launched from February 7 to 11 in which all the Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) held meetings with transporters, sensitising them about the ill-effects of playing obscene/vulgar songs on the psyche of youngsters, the statement added.

During the drive 509 buses were checked, of which 212 were found violating such norms and challaned.

The statement said such campaigns would be vigorously carried out frequently in future also and special instructions had already been issued to the SDMs and Secretary RTAs to address this issue on top priority during their routine checking. They had also been asked to send monthly reports in this regard.

The statement said the CM had directed the Transport Department to crackdown on obscene/vulgar songs in buses, as these are not only detrimental to Punjabi culture, but also cause distraction to the driver, endangering the lives of people.

Punjab Police have recently booked Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Sidhu Moose Wala) and Mankirat Aulakh for propagating violence through a video clip uploaded on social media.

CM Amarinder Singh has also ordered a ban on the screening of movie ‘Shooter’ which is based on the life of the notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan. Subsequently, Punjab Police also registered a case against producer/promoter KV Singh Dhillon and others for allegedly promoting violence, heinous crimes, gangsterism.

