Punjab bureaucracy under fire: CBI raids, political threats, and IAS exodus

Punjab’s bureaucracy and police establishment are increasingly under political scrutiny, with leaders across party lines openly targeting senior officers and warning them against acting at the behest of the ruling dispensation.

The latest attacks have come from Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, who has repeatedly accused officers of functioning under political pressure. On Tuesday, Bittu warned that “errant” police officers would face compulsory retirement once the BJP comes to power in Punjab, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP_ government was using the police and bureaucracy to target political opponents.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia has sharpened its attack further by directly naming Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, often referring to him as “temporary DGP” who is “unable to handle the law and order situation in Punjab.” He has also taken on Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, after CBI raids on the Vigilance Bureau during the last two days.

Chief Secretary is the administrative secretary of VB. Majithia had accused both officers of compromising bureaucratic neutrality after they shared the stage with the political leadership during the AAP government’s anti-drug rally in Moga earlier this year. Opposition leaders alleged that officers were increasingly participating in political events rather than maintaining institutional distance from the ruling party.

CBI raids: A blow to Vigilance Bureau

Majithia has also repeatedly alleged that sections of the police and vigilance machinery were functioning like “political agents” of the government. His attacks intensified after the recent CBI raids on the Punjab Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali in connection with an alleged bribery scandal. The CBI sealed parts of the Vigilance headquarters in the raids related to VB chief’s reader Inspector O P Rana, during a probe linked to an alleged Rs 20-25 lakh bribery deal.

The raids assumed greater significance because they were linked to the earlier arrest of suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar by the CBI in October last year in a bribery case. Bhullar, then DIG Ropar Range, was arrested over allegations of demanding bribes to “settle” police cases. During searches, the CBI recovered crores in cash, gold, luxury watches and documents related to multiple properties. The subsequent CBI action at the Vigilance Bureau headquarters is being seen in bureaucratic circles as one of the most embarrassing moments for Punjab’s anti-corruption claims in recent years.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has also issued repeated warnings to officers. He recently said that bureaucrats and police officials involved in “false cases” against Akali workers would be held accountable once governments changed. He cautioned officers against functioning under political pressure and reminded them that political dispensations are temporary while service records remain permanent.

Story continues below this ad

The growing political heat around officers became evident during the Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll when IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal, then SSP Tarn Taran, was suspended by the Election Commission following complaints by the SAD alleging misuse of police machinery and harassment of opposition workers during the election process. Though the suspension was later revoked, the action sent shockwaves through the police establishment.

Ironically, even as opposition parties accuse the AAP government of favouring select officers, sections within the bureaucracy privately admit to growing frustration over delays in postings and prolonged waiting periods. Several officers have remained without substantive assignments for months after transfers. “We are under fire from all quarters. This is the worst time for us,” said an IAS officer on anonymity.

Why IAS officers prefer central deputation

The case of IAS officer Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, who remained without a regular posting for nearly nine months, is the most widely discussed case. Several officers have opted for central deputation in this scenario. At least four IAS officers had also been awaiting fresh assignments for months before being granted no-objection certificates for central deputation.

The Punjab government eventually granted NOCs to four IAS officers, including Tejveer Singh, Dileep Kumar, Sibin C and Varun Roojam, for central deputation. All except Roojam have already proceeded on central deputation.

Story continues below this ad

Officials say many more officers are keen to move to the Centre amid growing political pressure in the state. Senior IPS officers, too, have increasingly explored central postings as Punjab’s political atmosphere becomes more confrontational.