Punjab budget session: Governor’s address bereft of substance, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday called Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore’s address in the Vidhan Sabha “lacklustre and bereft of substance”.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema accused the state government of “misleading” the Governor on public-centric issues. He further claimed that the “biggest lie” in the speech was on loan waivers to farmers.

Cheema said the government had played a “cruel joke” on farmers and claimed that over 900 farmers and farm labourers had committed suicide in the past two years. He further said that while the government had accusing the previous SAD-BJP regime of creating a financial mess, it was following in the footsteps of the Badals. He alleged that employees were not getting their salaries, nor pensioners their pensions.

The opposition leader claimed law and order had gone for a toss with the “deaf dispensation sleeping over the matter”.

Cheema accused the government of not being serious about water scarcity and Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh and alleged that 40 per cent of the villages were being supplied water that was “unfit” for human consumption.

“Corruption is at its peak…The speech was a misnomer on the issue of fighting drugs,” he said.

Cheema batted for 100 per cent crop compensation for farmers, saying the 10 per cent proposed by the government was inadequate.