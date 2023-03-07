Punjab Budget Session: Pandemonium in House as Bajwa, Mann spar over Vigilance action

Pandemonium prevailed in Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the second day of Budget Session as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa were locked in a heated exchange, Monday. While Bajwa said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state should put its party flag outside the office of the Vigilance Bureau, Mann retaliated that none who misappropriated state money would be spared.

The intense verbal duel between Mann and Bajwa continued for over 10 minutes during discussion on Governor’s address even as Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan asked the duo to address the chair, but both leaders kept on shouting and pointed fingers at each other.

Later, when the House re-assembled after lunch break and when CM Mann did not return, Bajwa sought an apology from Mann alleging that the CM “threatened” members and “painted all with a single brush”.

Bajwa added that if something happened to any legislator or if any egislator was shot dead, the FIR should be registered against CM Mann. The house was adjourned for 15 minutes, but Congress legislators did not return for the day after the resumption.

An aggressive Mann also named a former Congress CM and his favourites while alleging irregularities and Bajwa later took exception to this by telling the Speaker that name of former CM was taken despite that he was no longer member of Vidhan Sabha. It all started when Bajwa, while speaking on Governor’s Address, referred to a statement by Raghav Chadha, AAP MP in Rajya Sabha, that “BJP flag should be put on all offices”, of CBI, ED and NIA as these agencies were raiding opposition leaders and added that “Tomorrow don’t force us to say that AAP flag should be put outside the Vigilance [Bureau] office”.

Bajwa was apparently referring to VB action against a number of Congress leaders and said, “Let us move forward…Nothing will come out if it.”

Mann, who had come for the session minutes before, hit back and said, “You cannot say we should put AAP flag on Vigilance office. They (VB sleuths) will definitely come. The one who will commit any wrongdoing will go to jail. Don’t save your party leaders by saying that put flag outside Vigilance [Bureau] office.”

Mann added, “If someone has misappropriated even a penny of Punjab and says don’t ask about it, I don’t understand this.”

Mann, while asserting that action against all involved in any wrongdoing will be taken irrespective of party lines, told Bajwa to “keep patience” and added, “Congressmen should wait as turn of everyone will come.”

Bajwa questioned Mann as to why former minister Fauja Singh Sarari was dropped from the cabinet and “Why a case has not been registered against Sarari [after a purported extortion tape involving Sarari had surfaced]?”

As a belligerent Mann continued his tirade repeating that those involved in pocketing the State exchequer money would not be spared, Bajwa retorted by saying, “Fer aapni vi taiyari rakhyo (Then you also remain prepared).”

Referring to former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI, Bajwa said that day was not far when “Delhi people will come calling in your (Mann’s) neighbourhood.”

Mann returned the fire and said, “You save your party. Are you threatening us that we should also remain prepared?”

The pandemonium occurred right before the lunch break. When the House re-assembled after lunch, CM Mann had already left.

As CM Mann was not present, Bajwa urged Sandhwan to make CM “either apologize or take his words back”. The Congress legislator from Qadian said that CM had done “character assassination” of the members by “naming and pointing fingers at them”. He added that in case the CM did not apologize, “It will be difficult for us to continue [participating in the session].”

Sandhwan, on the other hand, said that CM had only said that “whosoever has pocketed state money will not be spared”.

Bajwa said that House was functioning in complete order before CM came and reiterated that as “protector” of the House, the Speaker should make CM tender an apology.

Congress legislators Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too sought Sandhwan’s intervention with Khaira saying that when CM had already declared that he will jail members, there left no chances of any inquiry.

Sandhwan, while asking Congress MLAs that “Why we are extrapolating this?” told them that the Vidhan Sabha record could be checked as to what exactly was said.

Earlier, the verbal duel veered from Punjab Assembly to Adanis as CM Mann dragged the business conglomerate saying that Rahul Gandhi had been linking Adani to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but when he (Mann) went to [Congress ruled] Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan recently, he found out that the two state governments had given mines to Adani [group].

Bajwa responded by saying, “You have given contracts in Delhi.”

Mann was quick to hit back by saying, “Maana ki meri kameez par laakhon daag hain, par khuda ka shukr hai koyee dhabba nahi (I admit my shirt is dirty at many places, but I am thankful to the Almighty that there is no blot on it).”

To this, Bajwa also wasted no time in responding and said, “Tuhaadi kameez paatan wali e. Jad kameez hi nahi rahni taan dhabbe kithe rehnge (Your shirt is about to get torn. Where blot will come when there will be no shirt).”

Khaira waded into the verbal duel between Mann and Bajwa, when latter asked former to respond to certain remarks made by Khaira earlier in the day during the session.

Mann said “Eh taan tweeto tweeti khed de ne. Ena di gal da koyee jawab nahi (He mostly takes to the twitter. I will not answer to him)”.

Mann and Khaira also exchanged barbs after this as the noisy scenes continued.

Bajwa also asked Mann about Bathinda [Rural] MLA [Amit Rattan Kotafatta] to which Mann said he was arrested and that “it takes time to investigate things”.

The fast paced war of words also shifted to G20, a Member of Parliament and his brother who is heading a district as Senior Superintendent of Police with Mann training guns on Bajwa saying that a Congress party MP raised doubts over Amritsar hosting G20 meeting. Without naming Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Gill, Mann said, “There is so much hurry to hurl abuses at Mann. You should check official documents also.”

To this, Bajwa in apparent reference to Gill’s brother Harmanbir Singh Gill, who is posted as Muktsar SSP, said that it was Mann led government which had appointed the MP’s brother as SSP.

Mann responded back by saying that same officer earlier also served as Moga SSP during Congress rule.

The scale of the arguments was such that Mann even went on to tell Bajwa at one point of time that “Bajwa sahib akhaan milao (See in my eyes)” to which latter said, “Akhaan mila taan reha (I am looking into your eyes).”

The turncoats who switched over to the BJP from Congress too found a mention as Mann told Bajwa, “Those who were sitting on the front row here [in Congress government], where are they. Where are Captain Amarinder [Singh], [Sunil] Jakhar, Balbir Sidhu, Manpreet Badal and your brother Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa?….Chahe BJP vich chale jao chahe GJP vich chale jao, jine Punjab da paisa khaada ander honge (Whether anyone goes to the BJP or GJP, anyone who pocketed Punjab’s money will go to jail).”