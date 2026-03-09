‘Where is Rs 54,00 crore?’: Partap Singh Bajwa taunts Punjab Govt over Arvind Kejriwal’s promise

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa Monday cornered the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly failing to fulfil its promise of bringing the guilty in the Bargari sacrilege case and Behbal Kalan firing case to book, as well as for the deteriorating law and order situation and failing to strengthen the state exchequer.

Bajwa spoke during the discussion on the Governor’s address in the Assembly, questioning the government about the delay in delivering justice in sacrilege cases and the worsening law-and-order situation in the state.

Raising the issue of the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, Bajwa said that, before coming to power, AAP leaders had assured the public that the culprits would be punished. He said both Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann had visited the sacrilege-affected villages of Bargari and Behbal Kalan before the 2022 Assembly elections and promised justice to the victims.

He said that at the time, the findings of former police officer and SIT member Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh were also cited, and the party had assured that action would be taken based on his report. However, four years after the government came to power, the victims are still waiting for justice, Bajwa said.

The Congress leader added that several sacrilege-related cases have since been transferred from courts in Punjab to courts in other states, and there has been no visible progress in bringing the culprits to book. He also reminded the House that the issue had been discussed in the Assembly earlier, and that the government had promised to present a report within six months.

“The government should table the report of the committee constituted to examine the sacrilege cases so that the truth comes before the House,” Bajwa demanded.

He also raised concerns over the law and order situation in the state. Bajwa alleged that people in Punjab no longer feel safe, claiming that businessmen and ordinary citizens are receiving ransom calls and threatening letters. He also referred to the murder of three AAP sarpanches in the recent past.

“They cannot protect their own leaders. How is a common man safe? And then they talk about fulfilling the guarantees given by them,” Bajwa mocked at the ruling party.

Referring to a recent robbery in Gurdaspur, he said the incident occurred close to the residence of the local senior superintendent of police, raising serious questions about the policing system.

‘Like ordering on Zomato’: allegations of drug surge

Bajwa also cornered the government over the issue of drug abuse, saying that despite repeated claims of a crackdown, drugs remain easily available in many parts of the state. “It is like ordering drugs on Zomato,” he said. Referring to the recent death of a policeman’s son in Amritsar, he said the drug menace continues to pose a serious challenge.

Questioning AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Bajwa said: “Before the elections, Kejriwal accused the then Congress government of presenting a deficit budget. At that time, he promised that he was an IRS officer and knew how to fill the coffers. He promised that they would save 20 per cent from the budget and earn Rs 20,000 crore annually from sand mining. I want to ask him where the Rs 54,000 crore he claimed would be earned for the state exchequer is. They have only been able to generate about Rs 300 crore from sand every year.”

Bajwa questions the math of cash for women

Bajwa also raised the issue of the promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women for five years. “They have set aside Rs 9,300 crore in the budget. That means women will get this money only for nine months this year. Where is the rest of the money? They should pay Rs 60,000 to every woman and not Rs 9,000,” he said.

Referring to Malvinder Singh Kang, the AAP MP from Anandpur Sahib, Bajwa said, “Your own MP is raising the issue of drugs and illegal mining. He has said drugs are freely available and illegal mining is continuing. He has also claimed to have submitted a list of AAP leaders allegedly involved to the party leadership.”

Accusing the government of making announcements without delivering results on the ground, the Opposition leader said ensuring the safety of citizens and justice for victims was the primary responsibility, and it must provide clear answers on these issues.