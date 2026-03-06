Punjab Budget Session: Governor Kataria highlights transformative gains in health, education, agriculture

Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha on first day of Punjab Budget session on Friday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria addressed the 12th session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday, outlining the state government’s achievements and future roadmap for ‘Rangla Punjab’.

Speaking on the eve of the Budget Session, the Governor praised the government’s people-centric initiatives that have strengthened healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, power supply, and welfare schemes across the state.

Notably, the Governor’s 52-page address to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha contained no reference whatsoever to the state government and Punjab Police’s much-publicised ‘War against Gangsters’, ‘Gangsteran te vaar’, or ‘Op Prahaar’.

881 Aam Aadmi Clinics

In the health sector, the Governor spotlighted the 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics as a flagship model of primary care, providing 107 free medicines and 47 diagnostic tests. These clinics have recorded over 4.9 crore OPD visits, including 1.6 crore unique patients, with visits rising six-fold in three years. Another 240 clinics will open soon.