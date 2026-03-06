Punjab Budget Session: Governor Kataria highlights transformative gains in health, education, agriculture

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Governor Gulab Chand Kataria addressed the 12th session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday, outlining the state government’s achievements and future roadmap for ‘Rangla Punjab’.
Speaking on the eve of the Budget Session, the Governor praised the government’s people-centric initiatives that have strengthened healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, power supply, and welfare schemes across the state.
Notably, the Governor’s 52-page address to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha contained no reference whatsoever to the state government and Punjab Police’s much-publicised ‘War against Gangsters’, ‘Gangsteran te vaar’, or ‘Op Prahaar’.
881 Aam Aadmi Clinics
In the health sector, the Governor spotlighted the 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics as a flagship model of primary care, providing 107 free medicines and 47 diagnostic tests. These clinics have recorded over 4.9 crore OPD visits, including 1.6 crore unique patients, with visits rising six-fold in three years. Another 240 clinics will open soon.
Maternal Mortality Ratio has dropped from 105 to 90, while dedicated MCH wings, advanced diagnostics (MRI/CT/PET scans) and cashless cancer treatment under Mukh Mantri Punjab Cancer Rahat Kosh (Rs 957 crore disbursed to 74,000 patients) have been rolled out, he said.
The Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana, the governor said, now offers Rs 10 lakh annual cover to every family for 2,356 procedures across nearly 900 hospitals. Dialysis capacity has doubled to 4,800 sessions, kidney transplants are starting at government medical colleges, and free cochlear implants have begun, Kataria said.
13,765 teachers recruited since 2022
On education, the government has recruited 13,765 teachers since 2022 and trained principals and headmasters at global institutions. Punjab topped the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024. 118 schools are being upgraded to State-of-the-Art Schools of Eminence, with 29 already dedicated. Massive infrastructure upgrades, free uniforms for lakhs of students, computers in primary schools, and focused coaching camps have produced sharp rises in JEE and NEET qualifiers (265 JEE Mains and 847 NEET in 2024-25, with 10 students each above 98 percentile), Kataria stated.
Agriculture: 2,600 km of canal lining completed
Agriculture and irrigation received strong emphasis. Over 2,650 km of new water courses and underground pipelines have been completed (target 3,443 km), while 2,600 km of canal lining has been done. Fifteen lift schemes now serve the Kandi region for the first time. Subsidies for Bt Cotton, Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) and kharif maize, the highest sugarcane SAP in the country (₹416/quintal), 1.58 lakh Crop Residue Management machines, and free seeds/electricity to flood-hit farmers were highlighted. Horticulture projects worth Rs 1,300 crore with JICA are in the pipeline, the governor said.
Over 8K investment proposals
The governor noted robust industrial momentum, highlighting 8,261 investment proposals worth Rs 1,50,817 crore and potential employment for 5.31 lakh people since 2022. Successful CM visits to Japan and South Korea secured MoUs and expanded ties in manufacturing, skilling, renewable energy, and semiconductors. The Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 is set for March. Udyog Kranti committees, MSME policies, One-Time Settlement schemes, and telecom infrastructure reforms are easing business.
Power reforms have delivered a reliable supply, the governor said, pointing out that the daytime agriculture power reached 88 per cent of consumers during the 2026 paddy season (up from 83 per cent last year). Free 300 units to domestic consumers and subsidised industrial power continue, while grid upgrades and the Rs 5,000 crore Roshan Punjab initiative have reduced losses and helped PSPCL post Rs 2,902 crore profit in six months. Rooftop solar and 2,208 MW green power contracts were added.
Kataria said that infrastructure highlights include the closure of 21 toll plazas (saving commuters ₹67.77 lakh daily), 40,103 km link-road upgradation, mini-bus permits under Rozgar Kranti, Sadak Surakhiya Force (44,000 accidents attended), and ‘Farishtey’ scheme for road-accident victims. Smart services, Easy Jamabandi, Doorstep Delivery (now 412 services), and digital flood relief have transformed governance.
Welfare measures cover increased old-age pensions (Rs 9,400 to Rs 11,000), free bus travel for women (60 crore trips), SC/BC scholarships and loans, 1,000 new Anganwadi centres, and Project Hifazat (6,012 cases resolved via 181 helpline). Anti-drug ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, yoga sessions under CM Di Yogshala, and skill development through upgraded ITIs and Centres of Excellence were also commended.
The Governor congratulated legislators for their participation and expressed confidence that collective efforts would re-establish ‘Rangla Punjab’ — a corruption-free, prosperous, and inclusive state.
