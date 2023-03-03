Punjab Budget Session begins today, Opp set to corner govt on law and order, sacrilege case

The Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, commencing Friday, is set to be a stormy affair with the Opposition trying to corner the AAP government over a host of issues, including law and order, especially non registration of an FIR against the self styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who led his supporters into storming the Ajnala police station complex demanding release of one of his associates arrested for kidnapping.

The session comes amid a protracted tussle between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, which also reached Supreme Court earlier this week.

The session will begin with the Governor’s address while a discussion on it will take place on March 6.

The Governor and Mann had been locked in a tussle over summoning the budget session. The AAP had accused the Raj Bhavan of not responding to the Cabinet decision to call the budget session from March 3. The Governor indicated last week in a letter to Mann that he was in no hurry to summon the session.

The AAP government then moved the Supreme Court against the Governor’s “refusal”, where Purohit said he has summoned the session from March 3.

Meanwhile, with the Punjab Police releasing Amritpal’s associate while giving hims a clean chit in kidnapping case, the Opposition parties have sharpened their knives to attack the AAP dispensation in the House.

State Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has already threatened to hit the streets if Amritpal and others were not booked and arrested.

While CM Mann has spoken on Amritpal by saying that those who use Guru Granth Sahib as shield can never be the “waris (heirs) of Punjab, the government has kept quiet on registering a case against him.

Advertisement

“Deteriorating law and order and corruption are the major issues which will be raised (during the session),” deputy Congress legislative party leader Raj Kumar said.

Kumar, the legislator from Chabbewal, also targeted the government over alleged extortion calls to businessmen and the recent clash between gangsters in Tarn Taran jail that resulted in the death of two criminals held in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The BJP, too, has targeted the AAP government, demanding governor’s rule in the state.

Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, in a tweet, said, “Brazen attacks by gangsters, even in hospitals, has created a fear psychosis in the State. Punjabis need a CM who can protect them. Not one which has left them to the mercy of gangsters and extortionists. Why is AAP allowing law &order to deteriorate and pushing the state to burn.”

Responding to the rising criticism of his government, Chief Minister Mann, who holds the home affairs portfolio, previously said his government would maintain law and order and no one will be allowed to disturb peace.

While the government earned some brownie points after a Punjab Police SIT filed a chargesheet in 2015 Kotkapura police firing case indicting then deputy CM Sukhbir Badal and then DGP Sumedh Singh Saini as masterminds of conspiracy and then CM Parkash Badal as ‘facilitator’, the opposition is likely to corner it over Supreme Court transferring from Faridkot to Chandigarh the trial against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and others in the 2015 desecration case of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Punjab government’s excise policy is also being questioned especially after arrests of Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia by CBI in an alleged liquor scam. Punjab’s officers too have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the opposition parties have sought from CBI a thorough investigation into the state’s excise policy casting aspersions that it was formulated by Punjab officials in consultation with those in Delhi government, who were arrested by CBI.

Meanwhile, the budget session will be held in two phases — first from March 3 till March 11 before a break for two G20 meetings to be held in Amritsar and second from March 22 till March 24.

Advertisement

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present the budget for financial year 2023-24 on March 10. It will be the first full budget of the AAP government.