Punjab budget session Day 1: Opposition sets pitch, questions govt silence on sacrilege cases, rising crime

The October 2015 incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari and the subsequent killing of two anti-sacrilege protesters were raised in Vidhan Sabha by Congress MLA from Qadian and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa who alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was “shielding the then DGP”.

Bajwa said he was leveling “a sangeen ilzam (serious allegation)” against the AAP government. Lauding former DIG and now AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for his investigations into the cases which he (Kunwar), Bajwa said on the floor of the House that AAP government wants to “shield the main perpetrators, who was the main person, who was then DGP.”

Bajwa said he was saying so after being “told about it”, adding, “I may be incorrect”.

This remark made AAP MLA Aman Arora to state that Bajwa who remained member of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to make such remark at such a responsible platform. Arora said that when he is “not sure” what he was saying, neither was he acting as “responsible opposition” nor “can he corner the government”.

Bajwa, however, retorted by saying that he had “solid information”. He added that three CMs [read Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi] had a “political martyrdom” on the issues of sacrilege and police firing. Bajwa said he was giving a “pre-warning”. He told treasury benches that “Don’t get yourself harmed. At times, good opponent can save you by pre-warning.”

The first day of budget session was largely marked by law and order issue, with opposition blaming the hundred days of AAP government, and AAP MLAs hitting back blaming gangsterism in Punjab as a legacy of previous Congress and Akali Dal governments. Bajwa sought CM Mann to respond saying “CM himself is feeling insecure” and in that scenario how can people of the state feel safe? Vidhan Sabha speaker said Mann will respond to that by tomorrow.”

Bajwa, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other Congress leaders raised the issues of attack on Punjab police intelligence headquarters on May 9, Sidhu Moosewala murder case and spate of murders after AAP formed the government, the charges countered by AAP MLA Aman Arora who cited National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data over the past years.

Arora also countered opposition allegation that if AAP government was not honouring school ratings of the Centre (which put Punjab on a very higher pedestal), then why it was referring to NCRB data, by saying that NCRB data was based on the FIRs registered under section 302 (murder) of IPC. The Congress MLAs questioned pruning of Moosewala’s security and making that “public”.

While AAP MLAs were all praise for the Mann government for “zero tolerance for corruption”, move to start mohalla clinics, online transfer policy for teachers, Bajwa said, “Our family paid a big price”. Citing the dark days of militancy, Bajwa said, “Things started like this only. Earlier, there were terrorists, now there are gangsters. Around 20 to 25 years ago similar incident happened in Patiala. There is an attempt to spread communal tension.”

Bajwa said instead of focusing on law and order, Punjab police in past days had been going after persons like Kumar Vishwas. Alka Lamba and Tajinderpal Singh Bagga.

Congress legislators alleged that it was a truncated session of budget session while citing that AAP MLAs, including the Speaker were signatories for longer sessions. AAP MLA from Garhshankar Jai Krishan Singh, on the other hand, lauded the Mann-led government saying the government telecast the session live, which no previous government did.

Bajwa also questioned Mann for having “four residences” and using chopper more than what former CM Amarinder Singh was alleged to use. “Captain ne ona helicopter ona saal vich nahi varteya jina taange walean ne mahine vich varteya. Onu saah hi nahi lain ditta (More than Captain used the chopper in a year, these tongawalas used in one month,” Bajwa said.