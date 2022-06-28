Punjab Budget: Rs 200 crore for Pbi university, scholarships for general category

Announcing an aid of Rs 200 crore for Punjabi University, Patiala, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that PU Patiala was initially mandated to develop and promote our mother-tongue Punjabi. “It has evolved as a multi-disciplinary educational system. However, it has become a victim of mismanagement in the past and so to revive this university, an allocation of Rs 200 crore in FY 2022-23 has been made to tide over the ongoing financial crisis.”

An allocation of Rs 30 crore has been made for providing infrastructure facilities in nine new libraries of government colleges inTarn Taran, Barnala, Ludhiana, Fazilka, Malerkotla, Moga, Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Announcing CM scholarship scheme for general category students studying in government colleges, Cheema said: “In order to encourage the students of poor families especially of General Category studying in government colleges, AAP government has decided to provide scholarship as concession in the fee, based on the marks obtained by the student. I propose an allocation of Rs 30 crore for this purpose.”

Proposing to set up 16 new medical colleges in Punjab in the next five years, Cheema said, “We don’t want our medical students to go to countries such as Ukraine to study medicine.” Rs 1,033 crore has been allocated for medical education. “It is an increase of 56.60% over from 2021-22,” he said.