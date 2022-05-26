scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Punjab budget proceedings to be paperless

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that within next six months the entire proceedings will be paperless.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 26, 2022 6:29:31 am
CM Bhagwant Mann made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday stating a good news for Punjabis our government has decided that this time Punjab government budget will be paperless.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is going to turn Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings paperless. The budget to be presented in the upcoming session would be paperless. CM Bhagwant Mann made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday stating a good news for Punjabis our government has decided that this time Punjab government budget will be paperless. The exchequer will save around Rs.21 lakh and 34 tonnes of papers which means 814-834 trees will be saved. Another step towards E governance.’

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that within next six months the entire proceedings will be paperless. This time the budget document will be given to media and the MLAs on a pen drive.

Sandhwan said that in next six months the Vidhan Sabha will have tablets for the MLAs and other infrastructure required to make the proceedings online. He added that the MLAs would be provided training to be tech-savvy. The three-day training is being held from May 31 to June 2. On the last day of three day session, they would be trained to handle computers, pend drives and tablets.

